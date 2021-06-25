Gage White and Zach White won the Texas High School State Championship and are heading to the Fishing World Finals National Championship later this month. Gage and Zach won the state championship on Lake Belton with a 13.93 pound five fish total earlier this year.

“It was a sunny day. We fished just two places all day using spinner baits in shallow water. People from all over the state were competing,” said Zach.

They are leaving for Lake Hartwell in South Carolina for the 12th annual national championship tournament. This will give the Belton duo a couple days of fishing prior to the tournament start June 30th.

“We caught a couple of fish early when we won state. My dad was thrilled. We are going to figure it out (Lake Hartwell) when we get there. Probably try some top water baits that first day,” said Gage.

“I was shocked we won state. We have been looking at the lake using google earth. Going to bring a large variety of baits. When we won state we caught a 5lb bass early. The rest were a couple of pounds. I think this trip will be something to remember the rest of our lives,” said Zach.

“I have lived here all my life near the lake. This tournament is something I have never doe before. Lake Belton is fun to fish. You never know what you are going to get. Lake Hartwell is man-made. There is some submerged timber,” said Gage.

Lake Hartwell is 56,000 acres with 962 miles of shoreline.