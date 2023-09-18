Gallop Down To The 12th Annual Bell County Senior Expo

I know you’ve been chomping at the bit for another Bell County Senior Expo! It’s time to get back in the Saddle! Yeehaw!

This year’s theme is RODEO! The entertainers, many giveaways, costumed vendors and sales-free atmosphere help to keep pressure down & fun up! This event is free, open to the public, no tickets or RSVP necessary, and is designed to showcase how Central Texas is a “Senior Friendly” place to live.

We will be at the event with cowbells on Tuesday, September 26th, from 8:30-1. The event is at the Bell County Expo Center (Cadence Bank Center- Now in the Exposition Building!)

There will be guest speakers at 9:00, 10:30 & Noon with chances to win $100 gift cards if you attend. Also, there will be double the vendors this year, which means DOUBLE THE DOOR PRIZES & we will be raffling off a 75″ tv.

You will receive an entry form on your bag as you walk in. Fill it out & put it in a bucket at the Belton Journal’s booth (the last booth before you exit) with your vote for your favorite decorated booth.

There will be additional “Senior- Friendly” features this year as well, including additional seating, wider aisles, additional golf carts to help transport guests from the parking lot and no stairs or elevator are necessary for accessing the speaker sessions this year.

If you have any questions at all, don’t hesitate to reach out to Kimberly at the Belton Journal. 512-540-6875.

We hope to see you there!