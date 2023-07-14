Game on for FUMC Vacation Bible School

By ANNIE DOCKERYThe Belton Journal

Belton First United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering Twist & Turns Vacation Bible School (VBS), July 17-21, for ages 3 (potty trained) to those that just finished 5th grade.

VBS is being held at Belton First United Methodist Church located at 205 E. 3rd Avenue in Belton, 9 a.m. to noon with early drop off available at 7:30 a.m. A simple breakfast will be provided for children at early drop-off. Snacks will be provided as a part of VBS.

Belton FUMC member and Volunteer Director of VBS, Marisa Lucia said, “We are so excited to play games and have fun as we share how Jesus changes the game showing us His way.”

This year’s theme is Twists & Turns, Following Jesus Changes the Game Psalms 25:4. It is a celebration of all types of games, from classic tabletop games to video games and more. Children will play their way through VBS while learning that Jesus guides them through all the twists and turns of their lives.

“We are very excited to be offering VBS this year. As we all know, the past couple years have been challenging, and we feel this is something the community is really needing,” Belton FUMC Business Manager, Elizabeth Smith said. “We are hoping to have at least 50 children this year.”

Volunteers are certified as Ministry Safe through Belton First United Methodist Church.

“Sunday, July 23rd is VBS Sunday and these kids who attend VBS will have an opportunity to sing and talk about what they learned at our 10:45 a.m. service,” Lucia said.

For more information and to register for VBS visit fumcbelton.org or call 254-939-5703.