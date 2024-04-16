April 7, 1948 – April 9, 2024

Gregory Norman Scarr passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Temple, TX, at 76 years old after a lengthy battle with illness.

He was born to Norman and Audrey Scarr on April 7,1948 at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, where they lived until his parents left active duty and moved the family to Minnesota. He had three younger brothers: Richard (Rick), James (Jim), and William (Bill).

Greg entered service in the US Navy on June 7, 1967, after graduating from Moorhead High School in 1966. While stationed in Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City), he met Jean Lambert, a beautiful redhead from Seattle, Washington. They married on December 20, 1969, in Moorhead, MN and had three children: Kimberley, Arthur, and Adam.

After leaving the service as a Yeoman Petty Officer 2nd Class, Greg moved his family to Seattle and started working for various federal government agencies before ending his professional career at Housing and Urban Development. During his professional civilian life, Greg earned an Associate Degree in Accounting, a real estate license, a private pilot’s license, and he sold insurance for a short time.

In 2006, after retiring as the Multi-Family Housing Supervisor in Seattle for HUD, and receiving a diagnosis of congestive heart failure, Greg and Jean moved to Temple, TX where Greg received a pacemaker and regained strength for a marvelous new season of life. Every morning, Greg and Jean would read the Bible together and set their eyes on Jesus as they prepared for the day ahead. They enjoyed a slower pace, taking road trip adventures throughout Texas and plugging into the Burtchell Bunch at Temple Bible Church.

During the last two years of his life, physical struggles brought new challenges to Greg and Jean. Through it all, Greg’s indomitable spirit kept him focused on the Lord as he loved his beautiful wife, his family, and everyone around him. Regardless of the amount of pain he was in, he shared the love of Jesus with everyone he met. While we are saddened to lose his presence in our lives, we know Greg is whole and healed in the presence of Jesus.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Audrey Scarr as well as great granddaughter, Reagan Mullenix. He is survived by his wife of more than 54 years, Jean Scarr, his dogs – Cinnamon, Donnor, Jax, and Jazzy; his three children, 10 grandchildren, and his eighteen great grandchildren including: Kim and Jamie Smith, Makenzie, Zane and Judah Watkins, Isabelle Smith, Natalie Smith; Arthur and Shawna Scarr, Kayla, Averie, Hayden, and Adriana Kepner, AJ Scarr, Brekken Scarr, Stetson Mullenix, Alliana Mullenix, Remington and Kameryn, Karson, Kimberly, and Riley Mullenix; Adam and Nancy Scarr, Shelby and Scott Duncan, Helena Payne, Connor Perez, and Freyja Duncan, Tyler, Erica, and Asher Scarr, Zachary Scarr, Skylar Jackson, Adalynn Scarr, Kampton Cadenhead, and Violet Scarr, Madison Scarr, Nick Feyer, and Daisy Mae Feyer.

On April 26, 2024, family, friends, and those whose lives Greg touched are invited to attend the 10am visitation, at Crossroads Church (500 S 1-35 Belton, TX 76513) and the 11am Memorial Service. You are welcome to stay afterwards for lunch to reminisce and fellowship.

Burial will be at 3:00 PM on Friday April 26th, 2024 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Texas.

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.” Psalm 116:15