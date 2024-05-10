Gerald “Gee” Harrison

January 7, 1973 – May 4, 2024

Gerald “Gee” Ray Harrison, age 51, of Belton passed from this life during the late-night hours of Saturday, May 4, 2024, at his home. He was born on the 7th day of January 1973 in Temple to parents Cullen Harvey Harrison and Cathy Jo Moon.

Gee has been a resident of Temple his whole life. He graduated from Temple High School in 1991. Gee attended First Baptist Church in Academy and worked as a auto body painter for most of his life. He enjoyed bull riding and did that for 15 years. He will be deeply missed by many friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his stepmother Nelda Harrison, daughter Elena Marie, and step-sister Cheree Johnson-Larsen.

Gee leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter Jayden Rae Harrison, sister Melissa Harrison, stepsister Crystal Johnson-Harris all of Temple, and stepdaughters Malena Olivares, Cassie Brown, and Lilia Trujillo, and one step-son Damian Martinez.

A memorial service will be held at Academy First Baptist Church on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 10 a.m. A balloon release in remembrance of Gee will be held at Johnny Boren Memorial Arena (5204 Elm Grove Rd. Belton, TX 76513) on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 6 p.m.

Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.