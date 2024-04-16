October 6, 1942 – April 7, 2024

Gerald “Jerry” Wayne Grote, age 81 of Belton, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute of Austin, TX. He was born on October 6, 1942 in San Antonio, TX the son of Clarence and Leila (Rittimann) Grote.

A visitation will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Rd., Temple, Texas 76504.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 21, 2024 at 2:00pm at Heritage Country Church, 9677 Lark Trail, Salado, Texas 76571. Please join services via livestream. More details to follow.

Burial will be on Monday, April 22, 2024 at 2:00pm at the Grote Family Cemetery, 15940 Lookout Rd., Selma, Texas 78154.

Jerry grew up in San Antonio and attended college and played baseball for Trinity University. While at Trinity, he was signed by the Houston Colt 45’s (future Houston Astros). After a short stint in Houston (1963-1964), Jerry went on to play catcher for the New York Mets. He was with the Mets from 1966-1977 and was part of the 1969 Worlds Series Champion “Amazin Mets”, where he was the starting catcher all season and all post season. After his time with the Mets, he went to the Los Angeles Dodgers (1977-1978), the Kansas City Royals (1981), then back to the Dodgers before retiring in 1981. Jerry played in 5 World Series, having won 2 of them, and was a 2-time All Star throughout his career in Major League Baseball. After retirement, Jerry worked in Real Estate, owned a ranch in Smiley, Texas, raised broiler chickens for Holly Farms and had several other entrepreneurial endeavors. Both Jerry and his wife, Cheryl, were active volunteers for the San Antonio and Belton Police Departments and very active in their places of worship, Heritage Country Church and 3C Cowboy Fellowship, both in Salado, Texas. While in San Antonio, Jerry and Cheryl were active members in the Alamo Area Square and Round Dance Association, and were the owners of Redland Hall, where they were also married on November 16, 1997.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Grote (Truesdale) of Belton, TX, children, Sandy Deloney of San Antonio, TX, Jennifer Jackson and husband, Ronnie of Spring Branch, TX, and Jeff Grote and wife, Kathleen of San Antonio, TX, grandchildren, Kaylen Deloney, Dylan Grote, Kevin Grote, Alyssa Deloney, Colby Jackson, and Harley Jackson, a nephew, Jonathan Wild and wife, Britni of Cuero, TX, a niece, Kathleen Kirkham and husband, Brett of El Campo, TX, and numerous cousins, great nieces and nephews, and friends. He is also survived by his step-children, Laurel Luedecke of Belton, TX, Joseph Luedecke and wife, Ariel of San Antonio, TX, and Jacob Luedecke and wife, Myra of Crescent, OK and two step-grandchildren, Grace Luedecke and Jameson Luedecke.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Leila Grote, a sister, Deborah Grote, brother-in-law, Jerome Wild, and a grandson, Ty Jackson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Heritage Country Church, P.O. Box 961 Salado, Texas 76571 would be appreciated.