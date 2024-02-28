Golden named lone finalist for superintendent of Belton ISD

The Belton ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved naming Dr. Malinda Golden as the lone finalist for superintendent of schools. Golden has been serving as acting superintendent since January 10, 2024, following the resignation of Dr. Matt Smith.

In making the announcement, Board President Manuel Alcozer said, “Hiring a superintendent is one of the most important responsibilities for the Board of Trustees. Dr. Golden is an excellent Lone Finalist because she knows our students, staff, and community. She knows the expectations are high and is keenly aware of the Board’s priorities. She’s innovative and a visionary. These are qualities that are very important to the Board.”

Golden was selected as deputy superintendent for Belton ISD in 2020, overseeing strategic and tactical plans for the district. She has over 30 years of experience in education.

She previously served as an assistant superintendent for Georgetown ISD and as both an assistant and deputy superintendent for Leander ISD.

Golden earned her bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University, her Master of Education at Texas State University, and her Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin.

The Board interviewed Golden on February 15 during a special meeting before naming her as the lone finalist at their regular meeting on February 19.

State law requires a 21-day waiting period after the finalist is announced before the Board can enter into a contract with the candidate.

