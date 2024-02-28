The Belton Journal - Image of website header for March 2024
Golden named lone finalist for superintendent of Belton ISD

Feb 28, 2024

   The Belton ISD Board of  Trustees  unanimously approved  naming  Dr.  Malinda Golden as the lone finalist for superintendent of schools.  Golden  has  been serving  as  acting  superintendent  since  January  10, 2024, following the resignation of Dr. Matt Smith.

   In  making  the  announcement,  Board  President  Manuel Alcozer  said, “Hiring a superintendent is one of the most important  responsibilities  for the  Board  of  Trustees. Dr.  Golden  is  an  excellent  Lone  Finalist  because she  knows  our  students, staff, and community.  She knows the expectations are high and is keenly aware of the Board’s priorities. She’s innovative and a visionary. These are qualities that are  very  important  to  the Board.”

   Golden  was  selected as deputy superintendent for  Belton  ISD  in  2020, overseeing strategic and tactical  plans  for  the  district. She has over 30 years of experience in education.

   She previously served as an assistant superintendent for Georgetown ISD and as both an assistant and deputy superintendent for Leander ISD.

   Golden earned her bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University, her Master of Education at Texas State University, and her Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin.

   The Board interviewed Golden on February 15 during a special meeting before naming her as the lone finalist at their regular meeting on February 19.

   State law requires a 21-day waiting period after the finalist is announced before the Board can enter into a contract with the candidate.