Goodridge named Region 12 outstanding assistant principal of the year

Special to the Journal

Timothy Goodridge will start his sixth year as an assistant principal at Belton High School this fall with a new award displayed in his office.

The Belton ISD educator was recently selected by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) as the Region 12 Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year. TASSP recognizes outstanding principals and assistant principals from 20 regions in the state.

Goodridge, 59, calls his career in education a second act. His first was 21 years of working for UPS. At age 44, Goodridge went back to school to seek his teacher certification.

“Teaching is a calling for me,” Goodridge said. “I always knew I would do it. It was just a matter of when.”

He taught in McGregor ISD for three years before finding his place in the Big Red Community as a physics and astronomy teacher at BHS. In 2017, he became an assistant principal.

Principal Ben Smith said Goodridge is an exceptional leader for the campus and the district.

“We are beyond proud of Mr. Goodridge for earning this award,” Smith said. “He has been instrumental in leading the transformation of BHS into a learning environment and culture all are proud of within the Big Red Community. He is most deserving of this recognition for his devotion to our students, staff and parents.”

Goodridge is just grateful for the opportunity to serve.

“I come to school every day ready to help build a great learning environment just like many school administrators across our country who go largely unrecognized,” Goodridge said. “I am honored and humbled to receive this recognition and also very thankful to my district and principal for allowing me the opportunity to serve our students.”