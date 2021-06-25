Grimm Feature

Kevin Grimm joins Lake Belton football in the role of assistant coach, aiming to build the Broncos into a state championship contender.

“We do not want this program to slowly build its way up,” Grimm said. “We want to be able to come in and establish ourselves right away.”

Grimm comes to Lake Belton with over 15 years of coaching experience, with the last five at Hutto High School as the assistant football coach and the head wrestling coach.

“I always feel I can give something to these kids, give them my knowledge and pass my knowledge on to them,” he said. “I have been to the state championship game, I have seen the highs and I have seen the lows so I can tell these kids what it takes to be a champion or this is what it takes to go all the way.”

Not very often does a coach get the chance to help build a program and it’s winning culture from its inception and when the opportunity came calling a second time, Grimm had to answer.

Lake Belton defensive coordinator Randy Hooton had coached with Grimm at Hutto before Hooton was ultimately named the Broncos defensive coordinator.

“With a new school, I like starting new traditions and getting in with stuff like that, it was very tempting,” Grimm said about the idea of applying to Lake Belton last year.

But with a daughter heading into her senior year of high school, Grimm chose not to pursue the idea further.

When Coach Hooton called Grimm about Lake Belton this year, and with his daughter having graduated, the timing seemed right.

“This is a good opportunity to move on, start over and see something new and exciting,” Grimm said. “To see 180, 200 kids out here with no seniors, that just shows the interest that everyone wants to be a part of what we are doing.”

He added, “The kids are really dedicated, they’re really excited to be here and it’s something I haven’t seen in my career in a long time so it’s really exciting for me to come in and see that we do not even have a full school yet, but all these kids are out here.”