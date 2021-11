Veronica Logan State Farm, located at 608 S. Main St. in Belton, is holding a food drive for Helping Hands Food Bank, and will be collecting nonperishable food items and canned goods through Thursday, Nov. 18. The following items are needed: flour, sugar, cereal/oatmeal, formula/baby food, canned and shelf stable milk, peanut butter/jelly, canned meats, beans (dried and canned).