Helping Hands Ministry of Belton announces new executive director

Special to the Journal

Helping Hands Ministry of Belton announced that Alicia Jallah has been named the Executive Director of the nonprofit devoted to empowering individuals and families to work out of systematic poverty through ministries of relief, development and advocacy.

“Alicia is a well experienced nonprofit leader that brings a passion to help people who are struggling in poverty and food insecurity,” said Board President Chad McAninch. “The board is excited to work with Alicia as our new executive director and is confident that Helping Hands Ministry will be well positioned under her guidance to thrive in the years to come.”

Jallah comes to Helping Hands Ministry with over 10 years of nonprofit experience, most recently as the co-executive director of Caritas of Waco.

“I appreciate the board’s confidence in me, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to lead such a great organization. Helping Hands Ministry is a resilient organization that serves thousands of our neighbors in need. I am privileged to join a team that is committed to alleviating the suffering that so many in our community endure,” said Alicia Jallah.

Helping Hands Ministry of Belton is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of community members in Bell County. It was founded in 1995 by the Belton Ministers’ Fellowship, an ecumenical gathering of local ministers, to serve the Belton community with a centralized food pantry.

HHM served 3,904 individuals through the Neighborhood Food Pantry and provided financial assistance to 550 households in 2021.

For more information: helpinghandsbelton.org