Horace Lincoln Thomas III

November 15, 1945 – June 10, 2024

A Celebration of Life service for Horace (H.L. “Tom”) Lincoln Thomas III, 78, of Belton, TX, was held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, TX.

The family received friends for visitation one hour prior to services, beginning at noon.

Horace Lincoln Thomas III died June 10, 2024 from an unexpected heart attack at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple TX.

H.L. “Tom” Thomas was born November 15, 1945, in Waco TX. He was the son of Horace Lincoln Thomas II and Dorothy Bishop Thomas, and younger brother to David Thomas.

Tom grew up the son of a Presbyterian minister, living in several cities throughout his childhood including Ada OK and Peoria IL. He attended high school in Sturgis, MI where he met his first love, Barbara Louise Gooden. He attended University of Texas at Austin, Wayne State University and San Francisco Theological Seminary. He earned a Masters in English Literature and studied several religions in the pursuit of wisdom and knowledge.

Tom and Barbara eloped on January 12, 1968. In 1969, Tom wanted to make a gift for Barbara to show his love and ended up creating a handmade, one-of-a-kind leather purse. This was the first creation of what became Thomas Leathers. Tom began designing and creating original abstract purses and other leather goods including belts, backpacks and wallets. Tom and Barbara traveled the country in their renovated school bus selling leatherworks on the side of the road for several years. Once they decided to start a family they settled down near family in Belton, TX.

Tom and Barbara then built a home for the family and workshop for the business on the bluffs above Lake Belton. They raised their two kids, Shawn Lincoln and Tanna Marie, in Belton while traveling all around the country to fine art and craft festivals selling their original leather goods. Tom spent time in the workshop creating new designs whenever possible. After 38 years of marriage, Barbara passed away in 2006.

Tom then met the second love of his life, Lisa. Tom and Lisa quickly became best friends and partners. Together they spent the last 15 years of his life traveling the world and spending time with kids and grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Louise, February 12, 2006.

Survivors include son Shawn Thomas and wife Chrystal; daughter Tanna Thomas and husband Isaac Braud; brother David Thomas and wife Ruth; three grandchildren, Miles Lincoln, Felix J and Blaise Arthur; and partner and best friend of 15 years, Amy Lisa Farris.

Memorials may be made to the Democratic National Convention.