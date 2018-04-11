Inaugural Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Festival brings the community together

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 18 View / April 11, 2018

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Hundreds of people attended the inaugural Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Festival, hosted by the First United Methodist Church of Belton, at Yettie Polk Park, on Sunday, March 25.

“We started planning this event about four months ago, and we have stuffed over 9,000 plastic eggs with candy and small toys. There are four waves of Easter egg hunts categorized by age group – 0-3 years old, age 4-kinder, 1st-2nd graders, 3rd-5th graders,” explained Rachel Dwyer, a member of the First United Methodist Church Outreach Committee. “We’ve seen at least 500 kids come by – this event is a great way to introduce the community to who we are.”

The success of Sunday’s event was the result of months of planning and coordination with other entities. Attendees enjoyed climbing the rock wall, petting the animals in the petting zoo, jumping on the inflatables, riding the barrel train, and cooling down with a tasty treat from Kona Ice.

“Mt. Zion United Methodist Church provided the music, and we are grateful for the assistance and support they provided today. This is our first major community outreach event of the year – we wanted to do something for the community, out in the community,” explained Pastor Jeff Miller.

The musical arrangement, organized by Yolandia Golden, featured the Mt. Zion band and singers.

“We have three generations of talented singers performing on the same stage today – 17-year-old Ashli Taylor, her mother, Crystal Taylor, and her grandmother Yolandia,” stated Pastor Teon Bass.

Sgt. Jamal Jackson and his family enjoyed the beautiful weather and activities Sunday afternoon.

“My unit, 289th CSC out of Fort Hood, has some soldiers out here volunteering. The weather today is nice, and we brought the kids out to enjoy the day,” said Jackson.

Children of all ages enjoyed climbing on the fire truck and interacting with Badge, the Police Dog.

“When he first got Badge back in 2010, we took him around to all the elementary schools and showed him off to the kids. Students sent in suggestions for names for him and the Police Chief and a few other people looked at the names and finally decided on ‘Badge,’” explained Jerry Grote, CHIPS volunteer. “Badge is out and about at community events fairly regularly.”

Families from all over Central Texas enjoyed beautiful weather and quality time together at the Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Festival.

“My wife heard about this event on Facebook, and we brought the kids out – there is a lot to do, and everything is free – this is a fantastic family event,” said Cayle Cehand. “My kids have enjoyed everything there is to do here today!”

