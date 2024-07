Courtesy Photos

Belton firefighters and several friends from other area departments had their heads shaved to show support for little Remi Wissinger and her family. Remi is the daughter of Belton Firefighter/Medic Wissinger. She was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in January. As expected, this has been physically and emotionally draining for the young family, but their spirits were lifted when so many came together to show Remi that “It’s okay not to have hair.”