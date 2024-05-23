Barrineau

Jacqueline Pauline Barrineau

February 22, 1947 – May 17, 2024

Jacqueline (Jacque) Pauline Barrineau, age 77, passed away Friday May 17th, 2024, at 11:41pm resting comfortably at the family home in Belton, TX.

Services will be held at Dossman Funeral Home, officiating Daren Rich, in Belton on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 2 p.m. with a burial to follow at McDowell Cemetery behind Nolan Valley Baptist Church.

The family welcomed friends for visitation Wednesday, May 22, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m at Dossman Funeral home.

Jacque was born February 22, 1947, to William Owen and Jasper Pauline Purkins of Temple. She graduated from Temple High School. Jacque got married July 20, 1963. Her marriage to Richard Lynn Barrineau lasted for 50 years. Richard passed away on August 24, 2015.

She worked at Temple Glass and Mirror for 30 years as an Office Manager. She was a member of Nolan Valley Baptist Church and Trinity Church of Temple.

Our beloved Jacque loved our Lord, life, and people. She loved dancing, game night (poker and potlucks) and her golden Girls on TV. A day did not go by without her Golden Girls blasting in the background. Anyone that has had a phone conversation with her can confirm this.

Jacque is survived by her son, Richard Lynn Barrineau Jr. and wife Tina, 3 grandchildren, Camron, Clinton wife Bethany and Chance Barrineau. She also has 2 great grandchildren and one more on the way. Three nephews Brindley “Butch” Lyon wife Janet of Bartlett, Bo Lyon of Davilla, and Howard Tate of Denton. Five nieces Carollyn Carlson of Belton, Carrie Lyon of Austin, Summar Smith Wallace of Dallas, Lauretta Remisovsky of Abilene, and Kristie Glover of Temple. And many great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard Barrineau, three sisters Patsy Carollyn Lyon, Scherry Smith, and Marcia Kelsey. Two nephews, Roger Lyon and Shaun Smith, and one niece Brenda Ortiz.