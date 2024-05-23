Clawson, Jr

James Franklin “J. F.” Clawson, Jr.

August 31, 1923 – May 20, 2024

Judge James Franklin (“J.F.” / “Jim”) Clawson Jr. of Temple, 100, longtime State District Judge and civic leader, died Monday, May 20, 2024, at Cornerstone Gardens in Temple, Texas.

Clawson was born August 31,1923 in Coryell County, Texas, to James F. Clawson and Julia Josephine Doolittle Brazzil Clawson and lived in Temple most of his life.

He served his country during WWII and the Korean Conflict by enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a pilot and pilot instructor and being recalled as a member of the Judge Advocate General Corps. He was stationed at Upper Hayford, England while serving as a member of the Judge Advocate General Corps. He graduated Baylor University Law School in August 1948 and practiced general law in Houston before moving to Temple in 1959 to work for First National Bank as Trust Officer.

He served the people, communities and the government of Texas for more than 50 years as an attorney, Bell County Judge, 169th District Court Judge, and as Judge of the 3rd Administrative Judicial District as well as a Senior District Judge sitting by assignment in courts throughout Texas and predominantly in San Antonio.

Clawson was instrumental in creating programs that enriched the lives of his community such as the Bell County D.W.I. Task Force, the Central Texas Council of Governments, the Central Texas Military Alliance, and many others. He was an active member in civic and service organizations in Temple and Bell County including Optimist Club, Temple Chamber of Commerce for which he served as President in 1965, Board Member of the Santa Fe Hospital, Member of the Bell County Sheriff’s Posse, and Master Mason of the Maples Masonic Lodge #791.

He and his brothers, Gayle Clawson and Ray Clawson established Triple C Realty Corporation in 1968. J. F. also owned a small mortgage company which he was still involved in until his death.

He was a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church, serving as Junior and Senior Warden of the Vestry and helped to develop Kinsolving Canyon Lodge for the betterment of the people of the Diocese of Texas.

He married Mary Louise Forester of Del Rio, Texas on May 4, 1945. After her death in 2012, he married Mandi Clark on July 4, 2020.

Clawson was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mary Louise Forester Clawson; his sisters, Glee Clawson Robertson and Grace Clawson Boccieri; and his brothers, Gayle Clawson, Jan Clawson and Ray Clawson.

He is survived by his wife, Mandi; his daughters, Marylou Clawson Bowen of Temple and Cathy Clawson Young of Albuquerque, NM; his son-in-law Dan Bowen of Belton; his sister, Nova Clawson Festervan of San Marcos; sister-in-law, Dot Forester of Ft. Worth; and grandchildren Libby Bowen Herbster and husband, Aaron of Leander, Mary Hannah Bowen of Colorado, Sallie Rebecca Bowen of Dallas, great-grandson Aidan Conner Plank of Temple, Kristiane (Kris) Young of Maryland, and Alexandra (Alix) Young of San Antonio. He was “PawPaw” to his honorary grandchild and namesake, James Franklin King of Richmond. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives in the Clawson and Forester extended families.

There will be a visitation at Scanio Harper Funeral Home of Temple from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 23rd. A memorial service will be held at a later time.

Memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church of Temple or the J.F. and Mary Clawson scholarship at Baylor School of Law.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the nursing and care team and staff at Cornerstone Gardens in Temple, for their loving care of “The Judge”!