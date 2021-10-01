Jeffrey Ivey named foreman for Bell County Road and Bridge

On Friday, September 24, Bell County announced that Jeffrey Ivey had been selected to serve as the new Supervising Foreman for the county’s Road and Bridge Department. Ivey’s first day will be Monday, October 18.

As Supervising Foreman, Ivey will be responsible for the planning and progress of all Road and Bridge projects and for monitoring jobsites to ensure that Bell County crews are operating safely, efficiently, and according to proper procedures.

Ivey has spent the last 22 years working for the Williamson County Road and Bridge Division, most recently serving as its Assistant Director.

For Ivey, this new role is a bit of a reunion.

“Years ago, I spent 13 years working for Bell County,” Ivey said. “This is kind of like coming home, and the challenge is exciting.”