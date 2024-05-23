Fritz

Jill Ann Jernigan Fritz

August 22, 1968 – May 16, 2024

Jill Ann Jernigan Fritz passed away at her home in Seaton, Texas on May 16th, 2024. A visitation will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024. A funeral service will be held at 2 P.M. on Friday, May 24th, 2024, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, TX. A private burial for the family will follow.

Jill was born on August 22nd, 1968, in Hico, Texas to Donald Lynn Jernigan and Jane Annette Akin Jernigan. She spent her formative years in Belton, TX where she went to school, attended church regularly, and sang in the church choir. Don and Jane also had Jana, Jill’s younger sister. Jill was a remarkable sister. The pair remained inseparable throughout all phases of Jill’s life.

Jill married the love of her life, Richard Fritz on August 25th, 1990, at Seaton Brethren Church in Seaton, TX. Jill and Richard had two boys Garrett (31) and Gavin (28). Jill was a loving mother who bestowed upon her boys the principles that her parents instilled in her: loyalty, compassion, hard work, and a steadfast commitment to always doing the right thing. Jill’s sisterhood with Jana formed the foundation in which she taught the meaning of what being a sibling was all about to her two boys.

After having her boys, Jill became keenly aware of her calling in life: teaching. Jill attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor where she was awarded a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education. After graduation, she began teaching at Southwest Elementary School within the Belton Independent School District. Jill, or as her students would call her Mrs. Fritz, imparted knowledge, life lessons and wisdom. Though the days were long, the years were short and before she knew it, 20 years had elapsed. All 20 years of her teaching career were spent at Southwest Elementary in Belton.

After retiring from teaching, Jill had no time to remain idle. She always had hobbies and retirement brought about free time in which she had not previously had. She enjoyed gardening as the winter months waned and as Spring came about. As spring began to heat up, college baseball season provided entertainment as she loved watching her Dallas Baptist University Patriots. In the summer, she found a creative outlet in crafting where she took a keen interest in journaling and scrapbooking. In the fall months, she enjoyed camping and traveling with Richard as they toured the myriad of charming small towns that Texas has to offer. Finally, winter brought about the opportunity to host parties and celebrations at her home. It was not at all uncommon for Jill to put up her Christmas Tree just after Halloween…sometimes before. Jill truly adored the holidays because it brought the people she loved back home. Most of the Fritz family would say that “Mom truly was Christmas!”

Jill’s greatest joy as a retiree came on July 11, 2022, as her granddaughter Ellianna Annette Fritz was born, and she was charged to be “Mimi” to Elli. Jill found tremendous joy in getting to watch Elli throughout each week and serve out her role as grandmother.

Jill’s favorite quote was “live, laugh, love” and truly captivates the way she lived her life. She was joyful in the little things and exemplified the life of a true servant leader, as a mom, wife, and friend.

Jill is survived by her husband of 33 years, Richard Fritz of Seaton, Texas; her sons Garrett Taylor Fritz and wife Angela of Temple, Texas, and her granddaughter Ellianna; Gavin Tyler Fritz and wife Catherine of Waxahachie, Texas; her sister, Jana Heath and husband Tim of Belton, Texas, and her niece, Hartlea Heath and fiancée, Mike of Georgetown, Texas, as well as her two nephews Justin & Jacob Williams. She is preceded in death by her parents.

“In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” -Edward J. Stieglitz

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Southwest Elementary School of Belton, TX or to Scott & White Memorial Hospital.