John Bradley Dusek

December 13, 1950 – June 10, 2024

John Bradley Dusek, 73, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2024. It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the loss of Brad, our beloved husband and father, cherished friend and remarkable person. He fought an extended battle against ALS and dementia and left this world far too soon. He leaves behind a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts and minds.

Brad was born on December 13, 1950, in Longview, Texas, and grew up in Temple, Texas where he spent decades making a lasting impact on the community. He graduated from Temple High School in 1969 after lettering in multiple sports and playing on both sides of the football, earning him the nickname ‘Do It All Dusek.’ He was honored with being inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

He continued his football career at Texas A&M University where he was also inducted into the Letterman’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

After being drafted by the New England Patriots, Brad was traded to the Washington Redskins in 1972 where he had a stellar career as linebacker, which culminated in a Super Bowl Championship in 1982. After retirement, Brad and his family moved back to his hometown of Temple, where he began a 30+ year family business in construction with EDC Homes and Dusek Custom Homes. His career forged many lasting relationships as he built homes all over Central Texas, with the motto ‘We Don’t Just Build A House, We Build A Home.’

One of Brad’s favorite places to be was on his back porch at the 4th Quarter Ranch, listening to music, watching a sunset and enjoying ‘happy hour.’ He had an ability to bring people together and would tell stories, both big and tall, for hours. His love for his grandchildren was second to none and he was always ‘Just Grandpa’ to them. Even being wheelchair bound, you would find him pulling the grandkids in a wagon behind his chair, bossing them around and being the mischievous one that lead them all into nothing but trouble.

Brad married his forever sweetheart, Marta, on Valentine’s Day and the love they shared for each other was amazing. Marta showed us all what it means when you take the vow of ‘in sickness and in health’ with her profound strength, as she diligently cared for Brad with such great love, up to his very last days.

To those who called Brad a friend, some lifelong and some brand new, we will all forever cherish the memories shared with him. He had a smile that was matched only by the brightness of the sun and a laugh that will forever echo in our hearts. Brad made life more fun and the love that he shared will continue to be a source of comfort and strength.

Brad was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Eva Dusek. He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Marta; his four children, William ‘Bucky’ Dusek and wife Stephanie, Kevin Dusek and wife Christy, Ashley Williams and husband BJ, Kimmie Longstreet and husband Patrick; nine grandchildren, Avery, Cate, Brooke, Charli, Bowen, Andrew, Beckett, Easton, and Grayson; and his brother Edward Daniel Dusek III.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2024 at First Baptist Church – Temple, 8015 W. Adams Ave., Temple, Texas, with Rev. Gary Baxley officiating. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park. The family received visitors from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Rd., Temple, Texas 76504.

In lieu of flowers, we welcome all of Brad’s loved ones to donate to the ALS Association to aid in ALS research in the hopes of one day finding a cure (als.org).