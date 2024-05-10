Judy Ivey Daniel

March 4, 1954 – April 18, 2024

Judy Ivey Daniel passed away on April 18th, 2024, at Will-O-Bell Nursing Home, Bartlett, Texas.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 11th, 2024, at Sunshine Cemetery, Holland, Texas

Judy was born on March 4th, 1954, in Bartlett, Texas to JD & Eula Faye Pace Ivey Sr.

A longtime resident of Bell County, Judy was married to James Howard Daniel from 1975 until his death in 2003. She worked as a caregiver until retirement. Judy loved cooking, playing Bingo, “Bingo was her Wednesday thing,” and her dog Baby Girl.

Judy is survived by her son, James Howard and wife Heather Daniel Jr. of Temple, Texas; a daughter, Christy Hibbs-Paynter of Temple, Texas; brothers, JD and wife Shirley Ivey Jr of Holland, Texas; and Calvin and wife Janice Ivey of Lockhart, Texas; sisters, Susie Johnson of Little River-Academy, TX and Betty and husband Thomas Ryan of Lorena, Texas; grandsons, Bradley Austin Hibbs of Indiana, Vincent and David Thompson of Temple, TX/ and her dog, Baby Girl.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Larry Gene Ivey.