June 17th Youth Soccer Camp

On June 14th, on the outskirts of tiger field at Belton high was a lied a soccer camp where both the boys and girls from different grade levels practiced with one another, having an absolute fun time under the watchful eye of Ben Bralley, a resident of Belton and head coach of the youth soccer camp. When asked about the purpose of the camp, Coach Bralley responded with a fantastic quote;

“Well, for the camps, we want to introduce soccer to the lot of them, show them that it’s a really fun game, and develop their skills so that they can be a good team player and get everybody more involved and interested in Soccer.”

It’s evident that Coach Bralley has a lot of passion for teaching these kids soccer; his eyes light up when he observed the children, and all the kids respond to him positively and enthusiastically. When asked about what drives him to teach these kids, Head Coach Bralley answered that it was the progress in noticing the kids gain those individual skills and being active with one another. Especially taking immense satisfaction in watching them get better and better at soccer, something which head coach Bralley highlighted was especially important to their program.

If you want your child to participate in the camps from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. with the 3rd and 5th graders, anyone else above that the camps start from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday through Friday this summer, note that these dates may be subject to change.