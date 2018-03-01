Justice 4 Mutts: all breed rescue needs the community’s help after fire

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 59 View / March 1, 2018

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

A fire broke out at the Justice 4 Mutts sanctuary in Little River in the morning of Tuesday, February 13. The fire was contained to the house, and smoke and water damage remains. Bree Justice, owner and President of Justice 4 Mutts, and her family have been staying in a hotel.

“Times like this make me see the good in people and allow me to have hope in humanity. Someone I don’t even know sent me a Facebook message after the fire. She had a house in Belton that she was trying to rent out, and offered to let us stay there for a month, free of charge! We hope to be moving in soon,” stated Justice. “None of the dogs were hurt in the fire, and my family is okay – things could have been much worse, and I am so grateful that they weren’t! It will take us some time to rebuild – we’ve had to cease the rescue operation temporarily. We have moved some of the dogs to the office, and we will be bringing a few to the house in Belton with us. Other than that, we will be back daily to take care of the dogs and keep up with things around the sanctuary.”

Justice 4 Mutts is a non-profit all breed rescue that saved about 700 dogs in 2017 and houses 30-40 dogs on any given day.

“We need people who are willing to foster dogs. The fostering process helps the dogs a lot – people take the dog(s) in, lets him/her live in their home, interact with their kids and pets – basically lets the dog become part of their family,” explained Justice. “Our sanctuary needs donations of gently used towels, blankets, and washcloths. We also need black wire crates, scrubbers, Simple Green, and industrial mops. We are also grateful to anyone who might be interested in volunteering at Justice 4 Mutts – walking dogs, cleaning kennels and just loving the pups are chores we need help with!”

Donations can be dropped off at the Justice 4 Mutts sanctuary or at the Temple Veterinary Hospital. Monetary contributions are possible via Paypal. Anyone interested in volunteering at Justice 4 Mutts can contact them on Facebook @j4mrescue or by email justice4mutts@yahoo.com.

More information about Justice 4 Mutts can be found on their website www.justice4mutts.org.

Related