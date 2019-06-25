JV 7-on-7 spotlight: Cameron weathers Tigers rally to win 38-27

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 73 View / June 25, 2019

The Belton Tigers JV 7-On-7 team hosted the junior varsity portion of Monday Night League action (June 17) against the Cameron Yoemen JV squad.

Belton led early, and was forced to rally from 12 points back, but the Cameron offense staved off the Tigers on a late touchdown for a 38-27 win.

Wriley Madden had solid synergy with his corps of receivers early on. Madden connected with trio of passes to Seth Morgan for 23 yards and Scott Gurnett, Jr. for a pair of passes that netted 20 yards. Madden capped the drive with a two-yard touchdown pass and single-point conversion, both to Morgan, to put Belton up 7-0 with 26 minutes to play in the game. (Note: JV/freshman games were 30 minutes in duration, unlike the varsity games that are two 15-minute halves.)

Yoe drove down the field and scored on the fifth play of their opening drive on a 17-yard touchdown pass. The single-point conversion failed, which kept the Tigers in the lead with 23:30 to play, 7-6.

The height of the Belton receivers was explored by Madden on the next scoring drive. Passes to BJ Thompson for 11 yards and Morgan for 10 yards set up Madden’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Garrison Lane. Madden went back to Morgan for the single-point conversion to give Belton an eight-point lead with 21 minutes to play, 14-6.

Cameron’s potent offense took advantage of their good defensive play with three touchdowns right before the midpoint of the session. Two 15-yard touchdowns and an 11-yard touchdown made the score 24-14. Yoe missed two single-point conversions and a two-point conversion.

Belton responded with a scoring drive to pull to within four points. Thompson hauled in a seven-yard pass and Gurnett snagged an eight-yard pass for a first down. Madden went back to the trusty hands of Morgan for a 30-yard touchdown. The conversion failed, which kept the Tigers at a four-point deficit, 24-20, with 9:20 to play.

The Yoemen wasted little time in scoring again, this time on a 41-yard catch-and-run. This time, they converted the two-point conversion to take their biggest lead of the night with 7:50 to play, 32-20.

After the teams traded possessions, the Tigers struck again. Madden’s 10-yard pass to Lane started the drive. Three completions to Morgan completed the drive, which was capped with an eight-yard score. Madden hit Lane in the back of the end zone for the single-point conversion to clip the deficit back to five points with two minutes to play, 32-27.

Cameron milked the clock with a four plays and got an insurance tally, with a 25-yard touchdown pass at the horn to secure a 38-27 win.

Related