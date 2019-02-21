Kincannon to be honored at 25th Annual Baylor Women’s Scholarship Brunch

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 18 View / February 21, 2019

Special to the Journal

The 25th Annual Baylor Women’s Scholarship Brunch will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Wildflower Country Club from 9 a.m.-noon. The Brunch includes a silent auction, which raises money for the Central Texas Endowed Scholarship assisting students attending Baylor from the Central Texas area. Christy’s of Salado will present the Style Show.

Each year, the honor of Distinguished Baylor Woman is given to a woman who has earned a degree from Baylor and who has made a significant contribution to the Central Texas area. The very first three women to receive this award in 1994 were Mary Long, Dr. Beatrice Huston (both of whom have passed on but have left behind great Baylor legacies) and Dr. Eva Marie Dyke, who will give a charge to the ladies at the brunch. All former Distinguished Baylor Women will be recognized.

This year’s Distinguished Baylor Woman is Dr. Susan Kincannon, 29-year public educator and, since 2011, Superintendent of Belton Independent School District. Her undergraduate degree was from the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor, with a Master’s from Tarleton State. She earned the Doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction from Baylor University.

Since she became superintendent, the Belton Independent School District has opened four new schools—South Belton Middle School, North Belton Middle School, High Point Elementary and Chisholm Trail Elementary. In addition, Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow and Belton Early Child were opened at former middle school buildings to accommodate district growth. A new multi-sport athletic complex was also opened at Tiger Field. Currently under construction are Charter Oak Elementary and Lake Belton High School.

Dr. Kincannon grew up in Central Texas and graduated from Copperas Cove High School. She and her husband, Keith, have lived in the Temple-Belton area since 1988. They have one daughter, Kale, who is a freshman at Baylor University.

The co-presidents of the Central Texas Baylor Club are Carol and Billy Mills of Temple. The chairman of the brunch is Cherie Flanagan of Salado.

Tickets to the Brunch are $35 with a portion going to the CTBC Endowed Scholarship. For more information or reservations, contact Pam Dial Taylor at 254-760-8855.

