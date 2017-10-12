Ladies Auxiliary hosts first annual 5K and chili cook-off

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 20 View / October 12, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Saturday’s weather was perfect for the MPVFD Ladies Auxiliary’s first 5K and chili cook-off. The event was held at the Morgan’s Point Community Center. Profit Event Services times the race, which started at 9 a.m. The first place male was James Dixon, who finished in 20:49 and the first place female was Jennifer Martin, who finished in 25:26. Ten-year-old Andrew Rose, of Morgan’s Point, was the youngest registered runner. Andrew has been running one mile daily, and this is the second 5K he has participated in.

The highlight of the day was the chili cook-off. Six teams participated in the first annual chili cook-off. The chili was judged by a panel of seven, including State Representative Hugh Shine. A seemingly friendly event was a comically competitive event for Kim Goldman and Pierre Green. The dynamic duo made up the MPR Firehouse Cooks team and took the second place award. Green, a volunteer firefighter, partnered up with fellow firefighter Grace Jenkins, to replicate a “down south recipe” that Green’s mother originated.

“My mama taught me how to cook, and how to season by taste and by touch,” said Green, a Temple Police Officer. “Kim Goldman and I work together. She works in the cafeteria, and I am a School Resource Officer at North Belton Middle School. Last year, we had a chili cook-off at school, and Kim beat me.”

The friendly competition between Green and Goldman exemplified the heart of the chili cook-off.

“Our chili recipe started as a recipe that was printed on an oven mitt, called ‘Texas Chili Recipe.’ My husband and I have changed it over the years, and we have traveled as far as Luckenbach to participate in chili cook-offs,” explained Goldman. “We have been cooking chili for cook-offs for about 13 years, and we are excited to be here today.”

Saturday’s festivities attracted dozens of locals. Cyndy Flores and her family were happy to be there.

“We moved here from Round Rock in June. My husband and I are recent empty nesters and we are excited to be living here by the lake. This is the first community event we have participated in,” explained Flores. “We are so happy to be able to come out and meet others that live here and to eat some chili! The charm of the Central Texas area is appealing, and we are happy to be living here.”

Saturday’s 5K and chili cook-off were great community events and will surely become an annual tradition.

The Auxiliary, a 501(c)3 organization, has been supporting the Morgan’s Point Fire Department for over 30 years. They plan several events throughout the year to raise funds and support the Fire Department. The Auxiliary meets monthly from 6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m. at the Public Safety Center in Morgan’s Point.

Related