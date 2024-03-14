Lady Tigers to compete in Lake Belton Relays over weekend

By Clay Whittington

The Belton Journal

The Lady Tigers return to action Thursday, traveling to the Lake Belton Relays, and they will be taking momentum with them.

Belton won the Elgin Relays last week, scoring 219 points to easily beat out second-place Elgin (117) as the squad combined eight gold medals.

Junior distance runner Olivia Brillhart emerged with two of the first-place finishes, winning the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 30.48 seconds and the 3,200 in 12:03.54, while sprinter Damauria Nolan-Hemphill matched the feat. The freshman won the 100 (12.70) and the 200 (26.01) to go along with a second-place finish in the long jump, clearing 17 feet, 0 inches.

Additionally, sophomore Laila Page won the 400 (58.28), placed second in the pole vault (7-0) and triple jump (35-5½) and finished third in the 200 (27.69).

The remaining gold medals were earned by senior Breia Finnell (300 hurdles, 49.76), junior Jane Gauntt (pole vault, 9-0) and the Lady Tigers 1,600 relay (4:16.19).

Other top-three showings were produced by freshman Lilyana Gallegos (2nd, 1,600, 6:16.71; 2nd, 3,200, 14:20.69), senior Mykel Green (2nd, 400, 1:04.99; 3rd, triple jump, 34-10 ½; 3rd, 800, 2:39.65), senior Abigail Wilmot (2nd, 800, 2:38.95; 3rd, high jump, 4-6), junior Addie Crouse (2nd, 100 hurdles, 19.43), freshman Roxanna Delgado (3rd, 1,600, 6:20.43; 3rd, 3,200, 14:33.39) and freshman Saniya Huston (3rd, 100 hurdles, 19.58; 3rd, 300 hurdles, 51.58).

The Tigers were second (132) at the event, finishing behind champion Bastrop (176).

Briac Ybanez won two gold medals in the 1,600 (4:49.24) and 3,200 (10:08.35), while junior Joshua Roberts (pole vault, 12-6), junior John Zachary Moehlenbrock (800, 2:12.37) and senior Alton McCallum (400, 51.75) were responsible for the remaining three.

McCallum was also second in the 200 (23.05), and Moehlenbrock was third (5:03.98) in the 1,600.

In hurdles, senior Wyatt Butler claimed two silver medals with times of 43.55 and 16.20 in the 300 hurdles and 110 hurdles, respectively.

The Tigers’ 400 relay was second (44.57), and senior Isaac Wilford was second (42-6) in the shot put, while junior Logan Lamberte (pole vault, 11-6) and junior David Shelburne (3,200, 11:10.99) were each third.

Lake Belton also had impressive outings at the Georgetown Relays, where the Broncos were third and the Lady Broncos were fourth.

In the boys division, senior Zy’Quayvion Thomas was first in the 110 hurdles (15.38) and 300 hurdles (41.33), while teammates Xavier Wells and Julian Walker won the high jump (6-8) and long jump (20-11), respectively.

The Broncos were also second in the 800 relay (1:31.81) and 110 hurdles as junior Ryan Camacho finished in 15.71.

Third-place finishes were earned by the 400 relay team (43.27), senior Caleb Jeffreys (200, 22.95), junior Caleb Loper (shot put, 44-1), senior Cameron Hamilton (long jump, 19-10½), Wells (triple jump, 43-2¼) and Walker (high jump, 6-0).

The Lady Broncos were led by gold medalists Maranda Armstrong, who won the 300 hurdles in 48.76, and the 1,600 relay team that won in 4:14.41.

Lake Belton’s other medalists were senior emily Bachicha (2nd, 100, 12.47), junior Chelsie Miller (2nd, 400, 1:03.73), freshman Dannika Kelly (2nd, high jump, 5-0), junior Abigail Rydberg (2nd, pole vault, 12-0), sophomore Aleya Russell (3rd, 200, 24.27) and the 400 relay team (3rd, 49.60).