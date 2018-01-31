Lady Tigers win sixth straight district title, Tigers runner-up

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 6 View / January 31, 2018

The Belton High School Swimming program hosted the 2018 District 10-6A Swim Meet at the Roy and Jean Potts Swim Center on Friday and Saturday.

The Tigers and Lady Tigers swam well and did not disappoint the full house that was in attendance on both days.

At the end of the meet, the Belton Lady Tigers captured their sixth consecutive district championship with 204 points, 57 points more than Waco Midway (147). Killeen Ellison took third (58), followed by Harker Heights (42), Killeen (36), Copperas Cove (27) and Killeen Shoemaker (14).

The Lady Tigers used first-place finishes in the 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay and 400 Free Relay, capturing 54 critical points. Thea Lancaster (200 Free, 500 Free), Maddie Finley (50 Free, 100 Free), Jaynie Ferguson (100 Fly), Kaitlin Kunz (100 Back), and Madden Baggerly (100 Breast) won individual district championships. Belton captured all girl’s individual titles, with the exception of the 200 IM, which Midway’s Isabelle Lho placed first first. Baggerly, Kaysi Seeger, Alex Sottosanti and Kaci Moore placed second through fifth respectively for the Lady Tigers in the event.

The Tigers took second place with 114 points, 46 points behind a stout Waco Midway team (160) who took home their second straight district title. Copperas Cove finished third (83), followed by Killeen Ellison (71), Harker Heights (37), Killeen (28) and Killeen Shoemaker (24).

Belton’s relay teams took second place in the 200 Medley and 400 Free Relays, fourth in the 200 Free Relay.

Noah Henry captured individual titles in the 100 Fly and 100 Back, while John Kilpatrick snagged the district championship in the 200 IM.

The Divers of the Meet were Mark Landis and Arabella King, both of Killeen.

The Swimmers of the Meet were Noah Henry on the boy’s side and Jaynie Ferguson on the girl’s side.

The District 10-6A Coaches of the Meet were Dan Marlin of Midway on the boy’s side and Patrick Henry of Belton on the girl’s side.

Here are the final Tiger finishes from the District 10-6A Meet, in event order:

Girls 200 Medley Relay: Belton (team of Madeline Angell, Kaci Moore, Alex Yarborough and Kaitlin Kunz), district champion (1:58.36).

Boys 200 Medley Relay: Belton (team of Noah Henry, John Kilpatrick, Mason Sanders and Pastor Bazan), second place (1:44.39).

Girls 200 Free: Thea Lancaster, district champion (1:57.75), Madeline Vacula, fourth place (2:09.94), and Taylor Winn, eighth place (2:31.55).

Boys 200 Free: Zeke Kruse, seventh place (2:05.98).

Girls 200 IM: Madden Baggerly, second place (2:21.34), Kaysi Seeger, third place (2:22.84), Alex Sottosanti, fourth place (2:23.12), and Kaci Moore, fifth place (2:25.45).

Boys 200 IM: John Kilpatrick, district champion (2:07.69), Mason Sanders, second place (2:11.57) and James Pancerella, seventh place (2:23.63).

Girls 50 Free: Maddie Finley, district champion (25.04), and Kaitlin Kunz, second place (26.51).

Boys 50 Free: Pastor Bazan, sixth place (25.46), and Derek Tran, seventh place (25.61).

Girls 100 Butterfly: Jaynie Ferguson, district champion (59.66), Alex Yarborough, second place (1:00.96), and Kaysi Seeger, third place (1:07.22).

Boys 100 Butterfly: Noah Henry, district champion (50.66), Ethan Rodriguez, sixth place (1:00.94), and Zeke Kruse, seventh place (1:02.98).

Girls 100 Free: Maddie Finley, district champion (54.46), Madeline Angell, fourth place (1:00.36), and Alex Yarborough, sixth place (1:01.15).

Boys 100 Free: Derek Tran, seventh place (58.04), and Adrian Edwards, eighth place (59.53).

Girls 500 Free: Thea Lancaster, district champion (5:10.32), and Jaynie Ferguson, second place (5:11.32).

Boys 500 Free: Dayson Alicea, sixth place (5:42.34), and Ethan Rodriguez, eighth place (5:51.10).

Girls 200 Free Relay: Belton (team of Kaitlin Kunz, Jaynie Ferguson, Madeline Angell and Maddie Finley), district champions (1:45.05).

Boys 200 Free Relay: Belton (team of Pastor Bazan, Derek Tran, Adrian Edwards and Damon Tran), fourth place (1:43.11).

Girls 100 Backstroke: Kaitlin Kunz, district champion (1:04.08), Madeline Vacula, fourth place (1:07.80), and Madeline Angell, fifth place (1:10.93).

Boys 100 Backstroke: Noah Henry, district champion (51.87), Pastor Bazan, seventh place (1:04.32), and Dayson Alicea, eighth place (1:04.44).

Girls 100 Breaststroke: Madden Baggerly, district champion (1:11.39), Kaci Moore, second place (1:12.24), Alex Sottosanti, third place (1:13.85), and Caroline Moehlenbrock, seventh place (1:23.22).

Boys 100 Breaststroke: John Kilpatrick, district champion (1:03.61), Damon Tran, third place (1:07.81), and James Pancerella, sixth place (1:14.50).

Girls 400 Free Relay: Belton (team of Jaynie Ferguson, Alex Yarborough, Thea Lancaster, and Maddie Finley), district champion (3:47.52).

Boys 400 Free Relay: Belton (team of John Kilpatrick, Mason Sanders, Derek Tran, and Noah Henry), second place (3:29.88).

Patrick Henry was very pleased with the outcomes on both sides. With a 1-2-3 finish in the Girls’s 100 Fly and 100 Breaststroke events, the Lady Tigers sweeping the relays, and the combined amount of individual championships, Henry was beaming ear-to-ear.

“It was so much fun,” Henry said. “With the girls, we did some things differently and let some girls try some different relays who hadn’t relayed before. We gave some kids some opportunities to swim individual events. We had the opportunity to try some things and to experiment. Some of the younger kids really, really came through big time. That 500 free (Lancaster and Ferguson) was amazing. Those were two great swims. Jaynie (Ferguson) was in the Fly too and that was a great swim with Alex (Sottosanti) and Alex won the Fly last year. They’re able to push each other and pulled off some really cool stuff.”

The Tigers had solid finishes that transcended a second-place finish. The team is young and is growing by the meet.

“The boys were very impressive,” Henry said. “They swam tough. Noah is on his track the way he is going and this was a snapshot. We had some JV swimmers that qualified for regionals. This August, we were teaching the kids flipturns. And now, they’re qualified for regionals. They’re working hard. It’s a real fun team. They don’t take themselves too seriously. They like to work.”

Midway was impressive in both divisions. The Copperas Cove Aquadawgs had an impressive third-place finish in the boys division. Tiger Shark Swim Team member Jacob Guerrero had a solid meet for Copperas Cove, as he won individual championships in 50 Free and 200 Free, while he and 200 Free champion Carson McVeigh helped guide the Aquadawgs to the 200 Free Relay title.

“Jacob swims club with us in the summer, has for a couple of years and is such a great kid,” Henry said. “He and Carson are fast. In relays, they are sprinters that are very good. We knew that they were going to swim fast and they were exciting to watch. His 1:47.14 in the 200 Free is his best time and he set Cove’s school record. He was excited and I was excited for him. It was fun to see. Midway was good, not the great swimmers in the past, but they have great kids that work hard and scored a lot of points. They’re fun to race against and we talk to them a bunch. It went pretty much how we figured and were two or three points off. So we pretty much knew how it was going to go down.”

The region is the toughest in Class 6A, with several schools that could pose issues for all involved.

“Westlake is so tough,” Henry said. “We swam against them a couple of times this year and they are deep and tough. Several of the Austin schools are very tough and they have numbers.”

Related