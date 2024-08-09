Lake Belton football holds annual football camp

By: Aries Ramos

The Belton Journal

The Lake Belton Broncos held their yearly youth football camp this past week.

The camp schedule was consistent, with each day’s session running from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., allowing the kids to get in their work before the Texas sun got too hot.

The camp was split into two sessions, catering to a wide age range from kindergarten through 8th grade.

The first session was tailored for kindergarten to 6th-grade children, while the second session focused on 7th and 8th graders. This division enabled the camp to tailor the activities and coaching to suit each age group’s specific needs, abilities, and interests. Younger participants could focus on foundational skills and basic techniques, while older campers delved into more advanced strategies and drills.

The camp’s structured approach and division into two sessions allowed the coaches to provide targeted instruction, ensuring that each child received age-appropriate training and mentorship.

Whether mastering the basics of catching and footwork or refining more maneuvers, the young athletes benefited from personalized attention and guidance based on their age and skills.

The Lake Belton Broncos’ yearly youth football camp plays a crucial role in growing the young talent that will eventually make their way to the school’s football team. This focused approach allows the Broncos to develop a pipeline of talent, nurturing the skills and passion for the sport in younger participants while honing the abilities of older campers.

As a result, the camp benefits the individual participants and contributes to the long-term strength and competitiveness of the Lake Belton Broncos by building a solid foundation for their future players.

The conclusion of the youth camp moves the Broncos one step closer to the start of the 2024 season.

The Broncos are looking to have a statement season after going 6-2 in district play and making the playoffs last season.

The Lake Belton community eagerly awaits the start of their Broncos season.