By : Aries RamosBelton Journal

Lake Belton kicked off their season with an away game against the number 8 ranked Rouse Raiders.

The Broncos defense was the first on the field for the start of the 2022 campaign. The Raiders had a solid drive that started to stall after a flag on 3rd down. Senior linebacker Manuel Herrera came up big on 3rd and 25 and was able to get a stop in the back field that forced the raiders to punt.

With 8:33 left in the first quarter the Broncos offense took the field for the first time on their own 20 yard line. The drive was quick and simple thanks to five star wideout Micah Hudson who, on a rushing play, went 80 yards to the house to put the Broncos up 7-0.

Defense came back on the field and was able to force a quick three and out. Senior Linebacker Connor Brennan got a sack on second down and set the Raiders up with a tough 3rd and 11. Junior defensive back Torre Mallard had a pass break up that forced the Raiders to punt.

The Broncos offense took the field with 7:01 left in the first on their own 33 yard line, and put together a long sustained drive. Senior quarterback Connor Crew was able to keep the drive alive with a quarterback sneak on 4th and 1.

The Broncos ended the drive with a field goal coming off the leg of Senior kicker Cole Jackson making the score 10-0 with 3:43 left in the first.

The Broncos defense came out and forced another quick three and out thanks to a tackle in the backfield by Connor Brennan. Senior running back Tristan Robin had a 6 yard rush to close the 1st quarter out.

The Broncos picked up where they left off in the Second quarter and ended their drive with another field goal making the score 13-0 in favor of the Broncos with 11:50 left in the second.

The Broncos defense continued to be stiff as Torre Mallard caught a tipped pass for an interception to put his offense back on the field with 9:33 left in the second.

The Broncos defense came back on the field with 8:49 left in the 2nd. Junior defensive back Selman Bridges found paydirt on a 63 yard interception returned for a touchdown putting Lake Belton up 20-0.

The Broncos offense closed out the half with a rush by senior running back D’Arius Wilkerson and went into halftime up 20-0.

The second half started with the Broncos on offense and scoring in spectacular fashion. Micah Hudson took a slant to the house from 69 yards out to push the Broncos lead to 27-0.

The Raiders came out and answered on a 7 play drive capped off by a touchdown to make the score 27-7 with 8:18 left in the third.

The Broncos offense stalled giving the Raiders the ball back. The Raiders took the ball down field and scored from Five yards out bringing the score to 27-14.

Taking over with 4:21 left in the third Connor Crew helped the Broncos offense cap off a 10 play drive with a back of the endzone touchdown pass to Senior wideout Javeon Wilcox pushing the Broncos further ahead.

The Broncos defense went out and got the ball right back after Connor Brennan recovered a fumble with 34 seconds left in the third.

The Broncos offense took over on the Raiders 36 and Micah Hudson was able to go up and snag a touchdown over two rouse defenders, setting the score to 40-14.

The 4th quarter opened with the Raiders having the ball and Senior defensive back Bruce Onchweri was able to catch an interception and set the offense up to close out the game.

The Broncos drove down the field but came up to a 4th and 9 situation where they chose to punt.

The special teams was able to recover a muffed punt on the one yard line allowing the offense to punch it in with D’Arius Wilkerson bringing the score to 47-14.

“Coach Burton and Rudolph, they had our special teams ready” Said head coach Brian Cope.

“We focus a lot on that and it showed tonight.”

The Raiders went down and scored on a 17 yard passing touchdown putting the score to 47-21 where the game ended.

Coach Cope was excited to see his team come out on top.

“The Kids did a really good job. Our coaches had a great plan and we were able to execute it.”

“We are going to enjoy the win tonight. Then Coaches will be in at 8 in the morning, the kids are at 9:30 and we are going to rock and roll.”

The Broncos now prepare for their next game vs Buda Johnson at home on September 2nd.