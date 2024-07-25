Lake Belton runners surpass 100 miles for summer

By Aries Ramos

Belton journal

The Lake Belton Broncos’ cross-country team displayed exceptional dedication and determination this summer as they took on the 100-point challenge. This unique challenge involved athletes tracking their miles on the Strava app to reach 100 points. Of the 25 total athletes who participated, 13 successfully met this challenging goal.

Brody Mansfield led the pack, amassing 279 points, showcasing his commitment and passion for the sport. Clair Henn emerged as the top performer on the girls’ side, achieving a remarkable 335 points, highlighting her dedication to her craft. Head Coach Lisa Dehart of the top runners had great things to say about the twos’ future on the team.

“Claire and Brody are seasoned athletes. Both of them know what it takes to put in hard work. Clair is a freshman and has done a phenomenal job running independently. Brody is a junior and realizes that to be a top runner in the team, he will need to work over the summer.”

Coach Dehart expressed her admiration for the athletes’ dedication, stating, “Cross country requires a lot of self-discipline and inner drive. The athletes who push themselves to get better will be the ones who succeed most.” She emphasized the importance of putting in the extra effort, particularly during the off-season, as it provides a crucial advantage to those willing to go the extra mile.

With the base mileage built up over the summer through the 100-point challenge, the team can now focus on fine-tuning their pacing and tempo runs as they gear up for the upcoming season. The coach praised Claire and Brody for their exceptional work ethic and noted their dedication to the sport and their team.

With a strong turnout of 25 runners participating in the challenge and 13 reaching the coveted 100-point milestone, the Lake Belton Broncos’ cross-country team is poised for success this fall. Coach Dehart expressed enthusiasm for the growing number of runners during the summertime and even referenced the Lake Belton 212 effort slogan.

“I’m very pleased with the students who put in the extra effort over the summer. At Lake Belton, we refer to this as 212 effort. Water boils at 212 degrees Fahrenheit. When our athletes put in 212 effort, it means they are giving their very best.