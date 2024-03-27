Lake Belton softball wins pair of district games

By Tony Adams,

Belton Journal

The Lake Belton Broncos claimed a pair of softball wins this week, as they continued their District 22-5A schedule against Shoemaker and Chaparral.

The game against Shoemaker was moved up to Thursday due to incoming weather.

Shelby Schultz fired a complete game, three-hitter and received plenty of early-inning run support in a 5-0 shutout of the Grey Wolves.

Angie DeLeon’s RBI double brought home Casey Schultz and Madison Naser’s single brought home Casey Schultz to give the Broncos a 2-0 lead with one out in the bottom of the first.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the second, Shelby Schultz’s pop fly to centerfield was dropped which scored Alexis Ortiz and Addison Sims to double the Broncos’ lead to 4-0.

Haley Hoffman scored on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the sixth inning for Lake’s final run.

Shelby Schultz struck out 11 batters and allowed three hits to pick up the win. She drove in two runs in support of her cause in the circle.

DeLeon picked up two of the Broncos’ eight hits.

Taylor McClinton had two of Shoemaker’s three hits.

Kylee Czaplicki pitched well in the circle in the loss for the Grey Wolves. She pitched six innings, allowed five runs (two earned) on eight hits, struck out eight, and walked one.

“Shoemaker played well, and Kylee pitched well to keep them in the game,” Lake Belton head coach Kelsie McEachern said. “We had opportunities and were able to get four runs early.”

On Tuesday night, the Broncos traveled to Killeen to take on Chaparral.

Maddison Ruiz fired a one-hitter, struck out ten, and collected three hits in Lake’s 19-0 over the Lady Bobcats in four innings.

DeLeon contributed a homer and a double, Shelby Schultz had four RBI, Hoffman added three runs batted in, and Vic Shimabukuro accounted for three runs and two RBI. Madison Perkins also scored three times.

Lake’s 11-run barrage in the second inning put the game out of reach early. Along with single runs in the first and third, the Broncos scored a six-pack of runs in the top of the fourth inning.

Lake Belton will host University on Friday night to complete the first pass through District 22-5A. The Broncos and Belton Tigers will face off at Bronco Park on Tuesday to start the second half of district play.