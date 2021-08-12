Lake Belton Welcomes first upperclassmen to campus this fall

LAKE BELTON HIGH SCHOOL WELCOMES FIRST UPPERCLASSMEN TO CAMPUS THIS FALL

Special to the Journal

Lake Belton High School’s student body will have a little bit more swagger this year as the campus welcomes its first-ever upperclassmen.

The school, Belton ISD’s second-comprehensive high school, opened last fall to freshmen and sophomores. A new grade level will be added each year with the first graduating class receiving diplomas in spring 2023.

“We are excited to kick off year two for Lake Belton High School and continue developing our identity and traditions within the Big Red Community,” said principal Jill Ross. “Adding juniors to the mix means more fun and more learning opportunities — and as the leaders on our campus, I know they are also excited to welcome our new freshmen class to the Bronco family.”

Junior Chase Moore is a student-athlete and member of the student council.

“It’s definitely really, really cool being an upperclassmen for all your years of high school,” he said. “It’s awesome how we get to do that for three years at a brand new high school. There are so many opportunities open to us and we can take advantage of them.”

He also takes the responsibility of being a role model seriously.

“They look up to us,” Moore said of the new freshmen. “I know I used to do the same when I was a freshman. I need to be extra careful how I act and also think about how I can improve their experience and help guide their pathway toward success.”

Administrators are planning for over 1,600 students in grades ninth through 11th, about 150 more than original projections. Ross hired a new associate principal and additional assistant principal, along with 34 teachers, to accommodate the growth.

The growth comes as no surprise to district leaders.

In March, demographers told district leaders they should be prepared to welcome an additional 3,000 students to the Big Red Community over the next five years. These projections include 5.6% annual growth as the district continues to be one of the only in the state to experience increased enrollment growth during the pandemic. The booming housing market is also connected with the growth. New home sales, for example, have tripled in the last six years.