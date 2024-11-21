Last Market Days of 2024 draws vendors to downtown Belton

By Daniel Moctezuma

The Belton Journal

Downtown Belton hosted the last Market Days of 2024 on Saturday, November 16, bringing together more than 39 vendors from the area.

The event allowed local businesses to showcase their unique goods and connect with the community.

“It went smoothly. We had vendors who sold out. It was one of best market days we have ever had. Customers were coming into the stores and purchasing. The vendors were very pleased. One of the comments from a vendor was, ‘A community of beautiful people.’ It was a wonderful weekend,” said Leila Valchar owner of My Giving Tree and the director of the Downtown Belton Association.

Meghan and Christopher Spence, owners of Gavin’s, were participating in their first Market Days.

“It started as a hobby, and now we’re here selling house plants and 3D-printed plant accessories,” Meghan explained.

The couple offered a variety of plants, including aroids, succulents, and cacti, along with their signature stackable moss poles, which Meghan described as a more aesthetically pleasing alternative to traditional clear plastic ones.

Dale Cowan, with his business Cowan’s Amateur Woodworking, also joined the event to share his handcrafted wooden pieces. He explained that woodworking has always been a part of his life.

“I’ve been doing this since I was a kid,” Dale said. “Some markets are better than others, but I always enjoy participating. This is probably my sixth market.”

For Isabel Tilcey, Market Days provided an opportunity to showcase her hand-painted furniture and artwork. Isabel, who turned to painting after retiring as a registered nurse, explained how her hobby evolved into a business.

“I started painting before I retired, and I’ve been learning more techniques since then,” Isabel said. “I mostly focus on painting furniture, jewelry boxes, and decorative pieces, using different styles and designs for each project.”

Isabel’s booth featured a wide array of hand-painted trays, furniture transfers, and custom-painted pieces. She also creates unique, one-of-a-kind wooden jewelry boxes.

“I work with a variety of designs, and no two pieces are ever the same,” Isabel explained.

Cerra Sampson, selling homemade fruit roll-ups, was a first-time vendor at Market Days. She explained that the business started during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to use extra fruit. The fruit roll-ups are made with fresh, all-natural ingredients and are free from added sugars and dyes, offering a healthier option to traditional snacks. Cerra now offers a range of fruit roll-up flavors, including pineapple-mango, strawberry sunrise, watermelon, and a tangy pineapple-mango with tajín.

Other vendors included Carina Eufracio of The Parrot Imports, who brought imported Mexican pottery and metal art to the event, and Ronda Cruz, who sold handcrafted duck keychains to support her grandchildren’s college fund.

Sandy Lynn, with her Lonestar Lather business, offered a range of handcrafted goat milk soaps and lotions.

“My soaps are made with 100% fresh goat’s milk and tallow,” Sandy said. “The combination makes them great for your skin.”

With 2024’s final Market Days behind them, vendors and visitors look forward to next year’s event, eager for another chance to explore local creativity and engage with the Belton community.