By Clay Whittington

Belton Journal

Last season was bad. This year was worse.

Belton fell to 0-2 in 2020 after allowing Round Rock to score the first 28 points of the contest before witnessing its comeback attempt fall short in a 35-33 defeat.

Friday evening, the Tigers did not get an opportunity to rally.

The Dragons scored 35 consecutive points to begin the game and never allowed Belton to recover, winning 35-0.

“That is a really good football team,” Tigers head coach Brett Sniffin said. “They are one of the best teams in the state of Texas, they knocked off Lake Travis in the first round of the playoffs last year, and they have almost their whole defense back.

“We’ve got a real young offense, so it is going to take some time. We showed flashes of our potential last week, but we’ve just got to stay consistent.”

On the heels of recording 364 total yards in a 35-31 victory at Georgetown, Belton finished with a mere 93 total yards and seven first downs as it was shut out for the first time since losing the 2019 regular-season finale 49-0 against Waco Midway.

And things fell apart almost immediately for Belton.

After a turnover on downs ended the game’s opening drive, Round Rock needed just one snap to establish an advantage it would not relinquish as running back Trayvian McCoy-Gay broke free for a 50-yard touchdown to get his night going.

McCoy-Gay, who carried the ball 13 times for 245 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 69-17 victory against Midway, collected his second touchdown two drives later, completing a five-play, 63-yard drive with a 24-yard touchdown run. He finished the game with 18 carries for 151 yards after posting 111 rushing yards in the first half.

The Tigers immediately turned the ball over, losing a fumble deep in their own territory to begin the ensuing possession, and the Dragons tallied another one-play touchdown as quarterback Mason Cochran punched in a three-yard score, allowing Round Rock to take a 21-0 cushion into the second quarter.

Belton produced a pair of turnovers in the period as senior defensive back Connor Whitman intercepted his second pass of the season, while teammate Taylor Evans, a senior linebacker, recovered a fumble.

“We took some chances in the beginning,” Sniffin said, “because we knew they were a really good football team, and we’d need to take chances to win.

“It didn’t pan out for us, and then, our defense had its back to the wall, but I thought the defense played pretty well all game long.”

Neither turnover, however, produced points for Belton, and the Dragons extended their scoring streak to 35 unanswered points on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Burk to Mason Schuler with seven seconds remaining in the half.

The Tigers had just 18 total yards of offense in the half as they punted away five possessions, had three turnovers, including two on downs, and missed a 56-yard field-goal attempt. Conversely, Round Rock recorded 194 yards, including 155 rushing yards, in the half.

“We were struggling to run the ball,” Sniffin said. “We are young up front, and they were very experienced.

“In the game of football, some things just take time.”

Now, the Tigers begin preparing for their nondistrict finale.

Belton will look to rebound at home next week, when it host Pflugerville Hendrickson. The Hawks fell to 0-2 on Thursday as Killeen rallied to score the game’s final 15 points in a 22-17 win.

Hendrickson’s sluggish start could benefit the Tigers, but history is not on their side.

The squads have played four times during the previous seven seasons with the Hawks claiming a trio of wins, including in the most recent encounter – a 20-17 outcome in 2017. Belton also lost the first two games (49-21 in 2014 and 45-40 in 2015) before emerging with a 55-27 road victory in 2016.

But the Tigers are not concerned about the past.

“Each week is a new challenge,” Sniffin said. “We played a really good football team this week, and we didn’t do very well.

“Now, we’ve got to go and get better.”

After facing Hendrickson, Belton and all the other District 12-6A teams have a collective bye before beginning the race toward the playoffs the following week. The Tigers open their district schedule at Copperas Cove.

If things go according to plan, Belton will return to the postseason for the first time since 2018, when Rockwall recorded 37 first-half points en route to a 50-14 win against the Tigers in the bi-district round.

Although the ultimate goal is to end the playoff drought, Belton’s immediate attention is elsewhere.

“We’ve just got to find a way to get more consistency out of our young guys,” Sniffin said.