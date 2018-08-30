Last week’s Movie in the Park was “tie-dye” for

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 17 View / August 30, 2018

By Lauren Lum, Correspondent

The City of Belton Parks and Recreation partnered with the Grand Avenue Theater to host a Movie in the Park event at Harris Community Park.

“It’s a free, family fun event that we love to do here in Belton,” Parks and Rec Director Matt Bates said.

According to Bates, the City normally hosts three to four Movie in the Park events each summer with about 300-600 in attendance per event depending on what movie is being shown. Grand Avenue provides the city with a big screen and staff to show the movie.

“We always try to do an activity beforehand for free, whether that be like a game or in this case, we’re doing tie-dye,” Parks and Rec Event Coordinator Katrina McGaughey said.

Event goers got the opportunity to make free tie-dye t-shirts and watch Disney Pixar’s Coco (2017). The Kona Ice of Central Bell County stand was also on site if event goers wanted a sweet treat to go with the free popcorn given out by Grand Avenue Theater.

For those wanting to tie-dye t-shirts, they could either bring their own white t-shirt or the City provided one per family. Parks and Rec staff had tables set up where participants could pick the colors they wanted on their t-shirts and the staff would apply the soda ash mixture to the t-shirt. Once the t-shirt had been dyed, participants were given Ziplock bags to take their shirts home in.

McGaughey said community involvement is very important to the city.

“It’s a nice free, family event. We’re all about community and quality of life.”

Belton resident Ana Munoz and her family attended the Movie in the Park on Saturday. She said they attend Movie in the Park because it’s a close to her home and fun for her children.

“It’s like our second or third Movie in the Park,” Munoz said. “My two-year-old loves Coco. We can watch it over and over again.”

Killeen resident Jessica Coleman and her family also attended Movie in the Park, after Coleman saw the flyer at her daughter’s daycare.

“It looked like something fun to do, and we’ve done it before,” Coleman said. “My kids love the movie so we knew they’d sit through it.”

The Parks and Recreation Department will show Jurassic World (2015) on Saturday, September 22. This event will feature dinosaur-themed activities starting at 6 p.m.

