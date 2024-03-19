Lillie May Atallah

July 13, 1941 – March 17, 2024

Lillie May (Compton) Atallah, 82, of Belton, passed away in Temple, Texas on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

A graveside service was held on Wednesday, March 20th at 11:00 am at Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.

She was born on July 13, 1941. A graduate of high school in Clarksville, Virginia, Lillie was a dedicated mother and homemaker who found joy in caring for others. After raising her children, she extended her nurturing spirit to the local community as a caregiver.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Frederick Atallah; one son, Billy Vaughan; and one daughter, Jackie Vaughan.

She is survived by one son, Tony Vaughan; and three daughters: Lisa Tweedle, Janice Ayers and Donna Riedman; a brother, Frank Compton; eleven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sabrina Young at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center.