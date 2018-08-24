Local insurance agent hosts Fill the Bus school supplies fundraiser

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 14 View / August 24, 2018

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

As summer comes to an end, a bevy of back-to-school events offer multiple opportunities for public involvement while providing everything from free backpacks and school supplies to families in need.

On Tuesday morning, Project Heartbeat, Southwest Elementary and North Belton Midlle School received an influx of school supplies courtesy of Emily Kirkpatrick of Farmers Insurance. Kirkpatrick held a Fill the Bus event on Monday morning at The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce. LuLaRoe consultant Micah Springston was also in attendance with items to buy, donating 25 percent of her proceeds to the cause. When asked why she put on the fundraiser, Kirkpatrick said she just wants to help those that are in need in the community.

“I am hoping to build this event so that we can do it twice a year with an emphasis on teachers needs in the spring,” Kirkpatrick said.

The supply drive benefits students in households which cannot afford school supplies. Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, Mac Haik Dodge Temple, Kona Ice of Bell County also made a big impact on the event. They raised over $750 in school supplies and $250 in monetary donations.

Related