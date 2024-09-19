Local lady celebrates 100th birthday

By MIKE MYERS

The Belton Journal

Marjorie Ferrill celebrated a milestone 100th Birthday on Wednesday, September 11, at her home in Temple.

Ferrill was born on September 11, 1924 during the Great Depression. She was born to the parents of Mr. and Mrs. George Frank in Holland, TX.

Ferrill was raised as an only child for seven years before her sister was born. They lived in a wood house, where her parents worked tirelessly to improve her quality of life.

“I was a depression kid. My parents worked hard. That’s the kind of stock I came from,” Ferrill said. She described her dresses as being made from flower sacks. Ferrill shared fond memories of her childhood, despite the hardships. “I didn’t realize we were struggling at the time,” she recalled.

Her father owned a small gasoline service station, earning just fifty cents a day, yet he consistently repaid his debts, while her mother ensured they had nourishing meals.

She vividly remembers her mother rising early to get the chicken and wring his neck to prepare him for food. Along with chicken, they had potatoes, vegetables and gravy in the morning and sometimes for dinner in the same day.

She recalled attending school in Holland, where the kids from all grade levels were in one room.

As a family they moved to Bartlett where she graduated high school as valedictorian.

She continued her education at University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, but times were still tight for money, and she opted out of college.

In 1956, Ferrill began her career at Baylor Scott & White Hospital as a medical secretary, where she dedicated 34 years of her life, ultimately retiring as an associate director in 1990.

Reflecting on her time there, she remarked, “It was a challenge, but I believed it was necessary work. I felt appreciated by my colleagues.”

Throughout her life, Ferrill experienced love and loss, having been married twice and coping with the death of her sibling in 2023. She is proud of her three children—one son and two daughters—who have all embraced education, with both daughters teaching in Belton and Temple.

One daughter even made history as the first principal of Waskow High School in Belton.

Additionally, Ferrill is proud that she was still driving at the age of 98 when she was worried people would say she was too old to be driving if she was in an accident.

“I was right, 98 is too old to be driving,” she joked.

Raised in a Christian family, Ferrill’s strong faith in God shaped her outlook on life.

She remains active in the First Christian Church of Temple.

Ferrill has established scholarship funds for the Belton ISD high schools.

Kay Psenick, Ferrill’s eldest daughter, shared that her mom’s love for people and love for God, and she has always lived that kind of life as a model for the family. She always has a story about fun, friendship and life experiences.

“We have a great time. We’ve traveled together from Europe to Maui, to China and more,” Psenick said.

Surrounded by family and friends, guests gathered in the driveway to share memories and eat birthday cake, donuts, and coffee.

In a delightful show of community spirit, the Belton Police Department led a car caravan adorned with balloons, bringing smiles and waves as they celebrated Ferrill’s special day.

The police units, lights flashing and sirens blaring, paved the way for the festive procession, while the First Christian Church bus made a stop to drop off some of Ferrill’s friends allowing them to join the festivities in her driveway.

Councilmember Craig Pearson presented Ferrill with a proclamation from the City of Belton in the place of Mayor David Leigh who was in Austin.