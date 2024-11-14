Local veteran, business owner to address Salado Area Republican Women

Special to the Journal

The Salado Area Republican Women (SARW) will have their last meeting of the year with a luncheon on Thursday, November 21 at the Salado Civic Center. The luncheon starts at 11:30 a.m. and reservations are necessary for seating and food. Installation of the 2025 officers will take place as well. Sherril Perhach, First Vice President, will take reservations for the meeting at sherrilperhach@gmail.com or at 254 217-4390. The deadline is Monday, November 18.

The meeting’s speaker will be Lieutenant Colonel Marcella Hayes Ng (U. S. Army, Retired).

Ng graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison as an ROTC Distinguished Military Graduate and entered the United States Army in 1978 where she served on active duty for 22 years.

Upon completion of the U.S. Army’s Rotary Wing Aviation Course at Fort Rucker, AL in 1979, Marcella became the United States Military’s First African American Woman Aviator.

She commanded the 49th Transportation Battalion (Movement Control) at Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos) and finished her Army career as the 13th COSCOM Inspector General in 2000.

Marcella has received the following accolades:

inducted into the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals Hall of Fame

included in a mural of Black Americans in Flight at the St Louis International Airport

inducted into the Badger Battalion Hall of Fame at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Legion of Merit Medal recipient from the US Army

Upon retirement, Ng was very involved in her community, including running a Mothers’ Day Out Program and Preschool, participating in the Harker Heights Rotary Club and serving on the Hope Pregnancy Center Board.

In 1997, upon her final assignment to Fort Hood, she and her husband, Dennis, bought property in Nolanville. In 2010, her family began operating a business in Nolanville known as Mililani Woods Venue.

SARW is still collecting hygiene items for Families in Crisis including shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste. A monetary donation will be welcomed as well.