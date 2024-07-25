Locals beat the heat with Movie in the Park

By MIKE MYERS

The Belton Journal

Belton Parks & Recreation hosted the second movie in their series of three “Movie in the Park” events on Saturday night.

The featured film was “WONKA,” a whimsical cinematic experience filled with a fusion of entertainment and laughter.

Lacey Shoemaker, Recreation Coordinator, orchestrated the pre-movie activities with a theme in true Wonka spirit, with iridescent bubbles and water balloon fights.

“Everyone loves bubbles,” Shoemaker said.

Adding an extra layer of sweetness, Shoemaker collaborated with Z & H Candy store in Belton, to add their themed activities in the park.

Virginia Benavidez, owner of the Z & H Candy store, said, “you can’t have a candy-centric movie without having a candy shop present. For my part of keeping with the theme of the movie, I brought out taffy for a taffy tasting competition,” Benavidez explained.

Contestants were given a piece of taffy without looking at it, and had to guess what flavor it was. First, second and third place winners received a large candy bag, second got a medium bag, and third place received a small candy bag that they could go to the Z & H Candy store located at 203 N East St, Belton, and fill their bags with as much candy as it could hold.

Winners also received a trophy.

In addition to the taffy competition, small envelopes were handed out to everyone at the movie, with a coupon for a free piece of candy.

One envelope had a golden ticket, and they were able to redeem the ticket for $10 worth of candy at the store.

Belton Parks and Recreation has stepped up their activities with the “Belton Parks Tour” for the month of July.

Sports week was held this week at the Chisholm Trail Park:

Badminton with I9 Sports was held Tuesday morning, followed by pickleball open play on Wednesday morning. This evening will be sand volleyball from 6-8 p.m.

Outdoor Fun will be at Heritage Park with open Kayak, and Disc Golf from July 23-25.

Indoor Recreation will be at the Harris Community Center with Mommy & Me in Spanish, Zumba with Ivy, and Fencing with Jo, July 30-31.

For more information on the Belton Parks Tour dates and times, look for the schedule on Facebook or contact by phone at (254) 933-5860

The last Movie in the Park will be August 10 and feature the original “Space Jam” movie. I9 Sports will be at the park, with their sports games and activities. Two caricature artists will be providing free drawings.

Movie in the Park is sponsored by Belton Parks & Recreation and is a free family-event with lots of games, popcorn, vendors, and other activities before the movie starts. Every year paid staff and volunteers work hard to roll-out a fun summer program for the Belton community and anyone from outside communities.

BELTON JOURNAL/MIKE MYERS

ABOVE LEFT: John Combs and granddaughter Tobi enjoy making a large bubble. ABOVE RIGHT: Contestants wait to sample taffy at the taffy tasting contest held as part of Movies at the Park on Saturday night. Saturday’s movie was “Wonka”.