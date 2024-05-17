Luedeke completes Leadership 254 Training Program

Special to the Journal

Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector, Shay Luedeke, was one of 22 county officials to successfully complete Leadership 254, a 14-month program offered by the Texas Association of Counties (TAC). Leadership 254 is designed to enhance the leadership skills of county officials statewide.

Representing each county office and coming from rural, suburban, and urban counties across the state, the participants of Leadership 254 underwent a competitive selection process to join the program. TAC provided scholarships to cover the program’s tuition.

To complete the course, participants had to navigate a comprehensive curriculum that included four training modules spread over 14 months. The modules totaled 79 hours of immersive classroom and experiential training exercises.

“Leadership 254 isn’t just a program; it’s a transformative journey that equips county officials with the tools and insights needed to lead with integrity, navigate challenges, and better serve our communities,” Shay Luedeke said.

Leadership 254 focuses on refining leadership skills tailored to the unique challenges faced by county officials. The program’s curriculum blends skills assessments, theory building, self-reflection, and empirical learning. Modules focus on exploring new dimensions of self and relating to others; decision-making, integrity, and civility; effective leadership strategies; and transformational leadership principles.

For more information, please visit www.county.org/leadership254.