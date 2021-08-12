Making the transition from educator and coach to digital information specialist; petter establishes lbhs library

Holly Dasher named Academic All-America

Special to the Journal

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s cross country athlete Holly Dasher has been named to the Division III Academic All-America Track & Field/Cross Country Team released by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) today. Dasher was named to the Academic All-America Third Team.

Dasher is a sophomore from Katy Cinco Ranch High School. She became the first runner in UMHB cross country history to win a conference championship when she won the American Southwest Conference Championship Meet by nearly 23 seconds this spring. Dasher won individual championships in all three of her meets this spring. She was voted to the ASC All-Conference First Team and won ASC Women’s Cross Country Distinguished Scholar-Athlete honors this year. Dasher is also an ASC Academic All-Conference selection, and she carries a 4.00 career GPA as an education major.

Dasher becomes the first Academic All-American in the history of the UMHB women’s cross-country program. She was one of just two ASC student-athletes to be named to the Track & Field/Cross Country Academic All-America Teams.

The Cru women’s cross-country team won the first conference championship in program history with a win at the ASC Championship Meet. The women’s team also won team titles in all three of its meets this spring.