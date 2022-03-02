March show schedule announced for Mayborn Science Theater

Special to the Journal

The Mayborn Science Theater, located on the campus of Central Texas College, announced its March show schedule which features Saturday shows, weekday matinees, laser Friday, spring break matinees and a star tour/talk.

The Saturday lineup begins at 11 a.m. with “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure.” A brilliant spectacle of light and color, the show aims to nurture a child’s natural sense of wonder about the night sky. It follows “Sesame Street’s” Big Bird and Elmo as they explore the night sky and take an imaginary trip from Sesame Street to the moon where they discover how different it is from Earth.

“Astronaut” is at 12 p.m. and showcases the making of an astronaut and how to become a part of the incredible journey of space travel. Viewers will experience a rocket launch from inside the body of an astronaut, explore the amazing worlds of both inner and outer space, float around the International Space Station, maneuver through microscopic regions of the human body and learn about the perils that lurk in space.

At 1 p.m. is “We Are Astronomers.” Viewers participate in an international quest to uncover the secrets of far off galaxies. The audience will learn to decipher the code of starlight, chart changes and challenges in stargazing since time began and be immersed in the world of exotic galaxies and endless possibilities. The show also reveals the global collaboration, technology and dedication required to answer the unresolved questions of the universe.

“From Earth to The Universe” is at 2:30 p.m. Witness the colorful birthplaces and burial grounds of stars and, still further out, beyond the Milky Way to the unimaginable galaxies. During the journey, the audience learns about the history of astronomy, the invention of the telescope and today’s giant telescopes that allow us to probe ever deeper into the universe.

At 3:30 p.m. is “Cosmic Castaways” which takes the audience to places where the night sky has no constellations – deep within voids between the galaxies where there is nothing but a few lonely, far away stars and a few faint, ghostly patches of light. The show relates the discovery and research of these stars scattered between the galaxies.

“Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” ventures across the cosmic threshold in search of black holes across deep space. Encounter a range of spectacular cosmic wonders including a depiction of the beginning of the universe, endless seas of dust and gas drawn together by gravity to form the first stars, the collision of two galaxies and a virtual trip into the center of the Milky Way galaxy. Show time is 4:30 p.m.

The Saturday shows conclude at 5:30 p.m. with the laser light show “Space Laser” which features a variety of space- and science-themed songs including “The Galaxy Song,” “Men in Black,” “Zoo Station,” “She Blinded Me with Science” and many more.

Weekday matinees are scheduled for Wednesday March 2 at 3:30 p.m. with “The Little Star That Could;” March 9 at 3:30 p.m. with “The Cowboy Astronomer;” March 23 at 3:30 p.m. with “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure;” and March 30 at 3:30 p.m. with “Seeing: A Photon’s Journey Across Space, Time and Mind.”

During spring break, matinee shows will be held Tuesday, March 15. At 12:30 p.m. is “Exoplanets: Worlds of Wonder.” At 1:30 p.m. is “Mars One Thousand One.” At 2:30 p.m. is a double feature with “Space School” followed by “Astronaut.” And at 3:30 p.m. is the laser light show “Laser Grateful Dead.”

Laser Friday is March 25 starting at 6 p.m. with “Laser Queen.” The show features some of the greatest hits of the rock group Queen including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You/We Are the Champions,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Under Pressure” and many more. At 7 p.m. one of the greatest rock albums of all time is featured in its entirety with “Laser Rush 2112.” And at 8 p.m. is “Laser X” which brings together alternative and rock hits by artists including “Smashing Pumpkins, Foo Fighters, the Chemical Brothers, Alice in Chains, Garbage, Rage Against the Machine and more. This show contains a parental warning for language.

Resident astronomer Warren Hart leads a star tour/talk of the constellations and stars of the current night sky on Saturday, March 26 which pre-empts the regular scheduled show.

For complete show descriptions, directions, membership information and more, visit starsatnight.org.