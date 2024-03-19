Margaret Galloway

June 6, 1944 – March 9, 2024

Margaret Ann Galloway, 79, of Temple, TX, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2024, at a Temple Hospital. A memorial service was held on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Temple, TX.

Mrs. Galloway was born on D-Day, June 6, 1944, to parents Roy Dawson and Margaret (Clements) Dawson, in Temple, TX. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be missed.

She is survived by her son, Sean Galloway; and three grandsons, Sean, Travis, and Austin.