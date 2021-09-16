Market Days “long-standing Belton tradition!”

Market Days is a long-standing Belton tradition. This weekend much of downtown Belton will be blocked off to allow 80-plus vendors to sell their wares. Belton retail businesses will be open downtown to add to the festivities.

Belton has a large collection of new eating establishments downtown for those who like to eat after a hard day shopping. Nolan Creek is just behind The Gin area an has areas to sit by the white water that rushes past. The Nolan Creek Hike and Bike trail is on the South side of Nolan Creek. This trail runs from IH-35 to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor campus.

Just short of Mary Hardin-Baylor there is a 200-foot walking bridge that extends over Nolan Creek with a breath-taking view.

There will be a wood crafter vendor this fall with hand-made crosses and signs. Bird Song Lavender Farm will be selling oil sprays and varieties of soaps.

Members of the Downtown Belton Business Alliance begin measuring the booth areas Friday afternoon. They are there Saturday morning at 5 a.m. helping put up the barricades and numbers for the vendors. These local business owners are the reason Market Days has never stopped. They make this day a reality.

Sirens By The Sea will be offering hand crafted jewelry and Christine Messer will be selling pottery. Market Days is a Central Texas Tradition that Belton Merchants have kept alive over the past decades.

“I was involved in Market Days before I opened My Giving Tree on East Street. Sandy Bigham and Patricia Moore were the driving force of the event in the early days. Back then lots of people were involved in putting on the event. This is a massive production behind the scenes. You need to have people to help set up the vendors. Vendor sales have been good this year. We collect feedback at the end of each Market Days”, said Leila Valchar.

“It brings people to visit our community. They spend money in a variety of places. For years I have received repeat business from visitors on Market Days. It has always been people working together to make Market Days possible.”

Market Days brings thousands of visitors to Belton each year.