Mary Ellen Berry

October 20, 1932 – April 28, 2024

Mary Ellen Berry, age 91 of Salado, passed from this life Sunday, April 28, 2024, at home. Services were held at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton on Monday, May 6, 2024, with a visitation starting at 10 am and funeral immediately following at 11 am. Burial will be in Salado Cemetery.

Mary was born on October 20, 1932, to Jacob Pleasant Cagle and Edna Zora (McBee) Cagle in Polk County, Arkansas. She loved flowers, especially roses, gardening, cooking, canning, spending time with her beloved little dogs and her family. She had a big heart for animals, often nursing orphaned fawns, bunnies, goats, and calves to health, really any animal that needed it. She was known affectionately by her great grandchildren as GG. She made the best Plum jelly, Peach cobbler & Cherry Yum Yum. Pink was her favorite color. She was as dainty as a flower and as tough as nails all at the same time.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Edna Cagle; loving husband, Tom Berry; brothers, Wayne “Tudy” Cagle, Willie “Uncle Bub” Cagle, Raymond Cagle, and Billy “Gene” Cagle; sisters, Pauline Whitley, Edina “Deanie” Martin, Twin Sister Sarah Brooks and Betty “Jane” Egger; and daughter, Sheila Diane Perkins.

Survivors include daughters, Sarah Harrell and husband, Freddy, Teresa Pullen and husband, Terry, Fawn Renee Lowe and husband, Jack; stepchildren, Wayne Berry and Glenda Walker; grandchildren, Wendy Morris and husband, Kevin, Tim Anderson and wife, Loretta, Frediena Emerson and husband, Jonathan, Rodney McCulloch and wife, Nevelle, LaJoy Amthor and husband, Todd, Mecia Dutton and husband, Jason, Julie McElwrath and husband, Chad, Teresa Lewis, Stephanie Miesch, Barron Ramsey, and Noel Ramsey; great grandchildren, TJ Weiss, Dustin Weiss, Harlie Consolvo, Hayden Anderson, Trinity Anderson, Faith Anderson, Abby Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Tristan Gonzales, Brandon Beal, Ashlynn Emerson, Cheyenne McCulloch, Madeline McCulloch, Melissa McCulloch, Greyven McCulloch, Isabella Amthor, Perry Amthor, Rush Amthor, Jordan Dutton, Shelby Dutton, Christina Raley, Daliana Lewis, Denton Lewis, Demi Lewis, Dylan Ramsey, DaLynn Washington, and Cecilia Ramsey; and step-grandchildren, Oma Nicole Rapson, David Meehan, Dan Cagle, Jimmy Berry, and Diana Norcutt.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to Cook Children’s Medical Center at Cookchildrens.org.