May 29, 1964 – March 21, 2024

Michael Dean Lenox, 59, of Temple, Texas, passed away on March 21, 2024, in Temple, TX.

A graveside service will be held at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen on Thursday, April 4th at 2 p.m. with Rev. William A. Sterling officiating.

Visitation services to honor Mr. Lenox’s life will be held at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple on Tuesday, April 2nd from 5-6 p.m. followed by a Testimony hour beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Mr. Lenox was born on May 29, 1964, in Canoga Park, California.

Mr. Lenox’s commitment to serving his country extended to his military service in the United States Navy, where he served as a Basic Auxiliary Equipment Technician and later transitioned into roles such as Nuclear Propulsion Plant Operator and Scuba Diver. His dedicated service earned him several medals and accolades, including the Navy Commendation Medal and the National Defense Medal.

Throughout his life, Mr. Lenox led a multifaceted career journey, starting as a loan officer before venturing into real estate. He notably owned the Salad Station restaurant in Port Angeles and was a former owner of Relax Station. Additionally, he was the proud founder of Chess Vets and held membership in various prestigious organizations such as the Marine Corp Detachment and the VFW Post #1820.

He married Lia (Lee) Lenox, in 1999.

He is survived by his wife, Lia (Lee) Lenox of Temple; brothers, Allan Emmons and John Woolbright; sisters, Donna Baither and Barbora Larson;

In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to the Marine Corp Detachment Po Box 1281 Temple, TX 76503.

Arrangements are under the direction of Comrade, Sabrina Young at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center.