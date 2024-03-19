May 4, 1962 – March 17, 2024

Michael Hawk, 61, of Temple, passed away on March 17, 2024, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00am at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton on March 23rd.

Interment at North Belton Cemetery will follow. Visitation will be held on March 22nd from

6:00-8:00pm at Dossman Funeral Home.

Michael was born on May 4, 1962, in Bad Kreuznach, Germany.

Coming from a military family, he lived in many places, eventually landing in Central Texas. He

graduated from Gatesville High School in 1980. He married his soulmate, Karen Ramsey, on

November 1, 1986, in Oglesby, TX. Michael and Karen became involved in city recreation

leagues, where Michael found a love for softball and umpiring, which he continued to be

involved with for 15 years. Wanting to spend more time together, Michael and Karen joined a

co-ed bowling league at Actionworld Bowl in Temple. Michael found a new hobby he could

share with his children as well. He loved coaching children in the sport of bowling, often

spending his Saturday mornings with the youth leagues. He obtained Level 1 Youth Bowling

Coach certification in 1994, coaching youth bowlers until 2023. He continued to bowl

competitively at Mel’s in Georgetown, TX. Throughout his bowling career, he bowled in thirteen

300 games and three 800 series. He was also a member of Senior All Star Bowling Association

(SASBA) where he continued to bowl competitively and make many new friends.

Michael spent his life providing for his family. For the last seventeen years, Michael worked for

Belton ISD transportation, filling many roles. He was a route driver, making friends with the

children of BISD. He also served as a Video Specialist, ensuring the technology equipment on

the school buses functioned correctly for student safety. Michael’s favorite transportation

responsibility was working with the Lake Belton High School Stampede Marching Band. His role

in driving the equipment truck for the band was only part of the story. He attended their

functions, cheered them on at practices and competitions, and made sure their equipment

arrived on time, without fail to every event.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Fritz Galle, and Hildegard Mischke, and

paternal grandparents, Everett Hawk and Catherine Clinker.

He is survived by his wife Karen Hawk of Temple; parents, John and Sigi Hawk of Belton;

daughter Krystal Bell (husband James) of Belton; son, Branden Hawk (wife Hailey) of Temple;

grandchildren Kathryn Bell, Fitz Bell, and Jack Bell of Belton; sister, Connie Miceli, of Temple;

niece, Ashley Gilbert (husband Matt) of Arizona; great nephew Wyatt Gilbert of Arizona; and

brother, Douglas Baumbach (wife Shannon) of Temple. In his 37 years of marriage to Karen,

Michael considered Karen’s siblings as his own, as did they. The loss of Michael is felt deeply by

all who knew and loved him.

Pallbearers for Michael will be Douglas Baumbach, Bobby Yerigan, Jamie Grimes, John

Wagner, Chris Miceli, and Troy Frick. Honorary pallbearers are Fitz and Jack Bell.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Marlow Griggs, BISD Transportation, and

the Lake Belton Band Boosters. Monetary contributions in Michael’s memory can be made to

support the students of the Lake Belton High School Stampede Band at 2608 N Main St, Suite

B, Box 226, Belton, TX 76513.