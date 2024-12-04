Morgan’s Point Resort EDC plans Tiny Business Village

By David Stone

The Belton Journal

A village of garden shed-sized “chalets” that house small businesses could become a reality in Morgan’s Point Resort next year.

According to Morgan’s Point Economic Development Corporation President Linda Bridges, the Tiny Business Village would consist of six little retail shops, a stage, picnic tables and gravel walkways.

“I got the idea about a year ago from the Main Street America program,” Bridges said. “Since we don’t have a downtown, this would provide the city with a business community — a place to gather.”

Bridges said the Morgan’s Point village would be similar to a small business village in Batavia, IL., called The Boardwalk.

“The EDC would like to have the six chalets with retail establishments that could be open 24/7 if they wish,” she said. “Plus, on weekends we would allow pop-up tents and food trucks. We could anchor the village with art and live music.”

Bridges explained that the village chalets would not serve as a permanent home for businesses but as a temporary home before they opened a brick-and-mortar location. The businesses likely would have a six-month season and they would be required to be open at least three days a week.

“We would love to locate the village on either FM 2483 or on Lake Forest Drive,” she said. “The structures would have electricity and air conditioning, but there isn’t sewer service at those locations so we likely would start with port-a-potties.”

“I’d love to see a great food truck commit to Morgan’s Point Resort, or maybe a local winery or brewery open a satellite location here,” Bridges said. “Our residents want this — they want some sort of activity in town.”

Bridges said the City Council also has been open to the idea of creating the Tiny Business Village. She presented the plan to Council during last Tuesday’s workshop, and they want her to formulate a list of pros and cons. Bridges hopes to present an updated plan at the December or January Council meeting.

Bridges estimates that the project would cost about $100,000.

“The buildings will cost between $8,000 and $10,000 each, and we hope to have six. We also would need to bring in electricity, build a stage and tables, and have some sort of parking lot.”

She said the village could be expanded later on.

“The village would be owned by the city, and most likely the EDC would operate it,” Bridges added. “We would lease the structures out, and start a business association to pay for maintenance and landscaping.”

Bridges said the EDC would like to use one of the buildings for young entrepreneurs.

“Belton ISD has floral arrangement and culinary classes, and the Tiny Business Village would be a great place for them to sell their products,” she said.