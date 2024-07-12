Morgan’s Point Resort provides marina storm update

Special to the Journal

The City of Morgan’s Point Resort provides an update on the marina repairs following significant storm damage.

Before the storm on May 22nd, repairs to the marina’s high-water walkway were completed just three hours before the storm’s impact. Despite these efforts, the storm caused extensive damage to the marina.

A vendor has been selected, and repairs will start on July 23rd. They are expected to be completed within 1-2 weeks. The marina will continue to be closed to the public during this time.

Marina patrons will still be able to access their boats. Power is expected to be restored around the 4th of July holiday season, except for Dock A, which will not be accessible by land until repairs are finished. Dock A is exclusively for 12 patrons.

As part of the annual maintenance protocol, electrical inspections are conducted regularly and will coincide with the re-powering process.

Residents and patrons are encouraged to monitor the City of Morgan’s Point Resort’s official website or Facebook page for further updates and information.

For any concerns or updates regarding this release, contact Suzannah Bowden, Communications Coordinator, at suzannah.bowden@mprtx.us or 254-346-1695.